Clay, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

One person stabbed at PEACE Inc. during fight between two volunteers

Editors note: Police inaccurately described the individuals as employees of PEACE Inc. They were volunteers. The story has been updated to reflect the correct descriptions. Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was stabbed during a fight between two volunteers at a non-profit on Syracuse’s East Side Tuesday, PEACE Inc. community engagement director Todd Goehle said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say

Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
VAN BUREN, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home

Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sues to get job back after 1 crash, 1 DWI

Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy fired after a DWI arrest and an earlier car crash wants his job back and is asking a judge to order his reinstatement. Kevin Drumm was fired in June after having his second off-duty erratic driving incident while employed as a deputy. The second time he was charged with DWI and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant

After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
