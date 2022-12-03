Read full article on original website
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
Troopers investigating woman’s death as possible homicide in Van Buren; son questioned
Van Buren, N.Y. — State troopers are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday, state police said. At 9:40 a.m. a person called 911 and reported finding a woman dead in her apartment at the Village Green Condos on Idlewood Boulevard, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Onondaga County to hold Covid-19 vaccine clinics for kids 6 months to 3 years old
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County Health Department will hold two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 6 months to 3 years old Thursday and Saturday at the Civic Center in downtown Syracuse. The hours for the clinics are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m....
One person stabbed at PEACE Inc. during fight between two volunteers
Editors note: Police inaccurately described the individuals as employees of PEACE Inc. They were volunteers. The story has been updated to reflect the correct descriptions. Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was stabbed during a fight between two volunteers at a non-profit on Syracuse’s East Side Tuesday, PEACE Inc. community engagement director Todd Goehle said.
Jury: Syracuse man guilty, used his own car in drive-by murder near Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hosea Hanslip couldn’t deny that his red Ford Fusion was used in a drive-by murder just outside the parking lots at Destiny USA. But Hanslip, 31, insisted through his lawyer that someone else must have been driving the morning of Dec. 31, 2020 when shots fired from that vehicle killed Joel Saldana near the Bear Street onramp to Interstate 81.
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
Son charged with killing mother at Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with killing his mother who was found dead at a Van Buren condo, troopers said. Daniel D. Chilson, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after Leora A. Chilson, 74, was found dead inside her bedroom, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with acting in manner injurious to child in Remsen, police say
REMSEN- A local woman is faced with a child endangerment charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Kimberly S. Roberts, 50, of Remsen, NY was arrested Monday morning by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (<17).
North Syracuse school district votes in favor of $61M revamp to school security, new turf field
North Syracuse, N.Y. — North Syracuse Central School District voters on Tuesday approved a $61 million project that will add new safety measures and a multi-purpose turf field. Voters approved the referendum 485-301. Most of the project is covered by state money and will be financed over 15 years,...
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home
Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022. On Tuesday, November 22, Nezamiyah […]
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sues to get job back after 1 crash, 1 DWI
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy fired after a DWI arrest and an earlier car crash wants his job back and is asking a judge to order his reinstatement. Kevin Drumm was fired in June after having his second off-duty erratic driving incident while employed as a deputy. The second time he was charged with DWI and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.
Manlius father and brother remember 16-year-old loved one who died by suicide
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing their loved one to suicide, a father and brother from Manlius are speaking out about their personal tragedy in hopes of raising suicide prevention awareness. Liam Qi, only 16-years-old, died by suicide on November 1. His death was sudden and a shock for his family. “I’ll never forget that. […]
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
