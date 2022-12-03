ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Injuries Reported In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

According to the California Highway Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported in Santa Clarita.

Authorities did not confirm the exact number of people who were injured due to this accident.

Officials stated the collision occurred near Highway 14/5 Freeway interchange.

A truck flipped over the side of a guardrail.

It crashed down on top of a wreckage from an earlier collision.

The cause of the crash was extreme heavy rainfall.

Other details pertaining to the wreck remain unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: ABC 7

Nationwide Report

