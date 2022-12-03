Injuries Reported In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported in Santa Clarita.
Authorities did not confirm the exact number of people who were injured due to this accident.
Officials stated the collision occurred near Highway 14/5 Freeway interchange.
A truck flipped over the side of a guardrail.
It crashed down on top of a wreckage from an earlier collision.
The cause of the crash was extreme heavy rainfall.
Other details pertaining to the wreck remain unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
December 03, 2022
Source: ABC 7
Recent California News from Nationwide Report™
- California Accident News - Statewide
- Los Angeles Accident News
- San Diego Accident News
- San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0