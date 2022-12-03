Read full article on original website
14news.com
Elected Henderson City Commissioner won’t take office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Board of Commissioners will have a vacancy to fill when a new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023. They say Jay Randolph, who was a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat in the Nov. 8 General Election, has notified them that he has decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.
mymixfm.com
Disciplinary charges filed against Gibson County judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
wevv.com
Gibson County judge accused of misconduct, facing 'disciplinary charges'
Disciplinary charges have been filed against a judge in Gibson County, Indiana. State officials said Thursday that the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. According to a news release, Judge Meade is accused of four counts of misconduct related...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Warrick County deputy booked on rape charges
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County deputy was booked in Vanderburgh County on two rape charges Tuesday night. The Warrick County Sheriff’s office tells us the Evansville Police Department reached out and said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Deputy Jarred Vance Stuckey. According to an affidavit, Stuckey met with the victim […]
Evansville woman racks up 59 felony charges in fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing dozens of charges after police accuse her of being involved in a fraud scheme. On September 15, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account. Police say these checks, which had been […]
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
vincennespbs.org
Sanborn Town Council member being Sought
A Sandborn Town Council member has resigned. Lori Gonzales’s resignation will be effective December 31st and the Knox County Republican Central Committee will hold a caucus January 5th to fill the vacancy. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says those interested who live in the Sandborn town limits...
Man sentenced to 56 months for illegal possession of a firearm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Jose Martiez Crosby, 22, of Evansville, was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, while at a firing range in Evansville, Crosby was captured on security camera video firing […]
14news.com
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a lengthy list of charges after she allegedly stole someone’s checkbook. 35-year-old Ashley Coomes is accused of taking money out of the victim’s bank account. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say Coomes was able to do so by...
vincennespbs.org
Commissioners want you to take the burn ban seriously
That was the request to the public from the Knox County Commissioners as they reinstated it for another 7 days. The ban was first decreed a little over 10 days ago. Knox County Commission President Kellie Streeter said after talking with emergency officials, it was determined that dry conditions still warrant a ban on all open burning in the county.
14news.com
Providence police arrest 3, all facing meth trafficking charges
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police Department arrested three people after spotting a suspicious vehicle off Bellville Road at the old Providence City Lake. According to a social media post, that happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Officers say they found 52-year-old Tyffani Stone, 32-year-old Frances Teem and 45-year-old Brian...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
wevv.com
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – December 5, 2022
Morgan Lee Stephens to Sarah Katherine Christianson, both of Jasper. Bradley Charles Graves to Abby Jo Wagner, both of Jasper. Rhegann Braile Fetter to Matthew Lee Messmer, both of Holland. Brendan Kyle Verkamp of Eckerty to Brittany Nicole Howe of Birdseye. Everett Elmer Lagenour to Karen Elese Raulston, both of...
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
104.1 WIKY
Posey County Murder Trial On Hold
The double murder trial for a Posey County man is now in limbo. 28 year old Austin Kusturin is accused of killing John and Elizabeth Hall in their Melody Lane home in November of 2021. His trial was moved from last July to January 2023, but his attorney asked last...
