HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Board of Commissioners will have a vacancy to fill when a new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023. They say Jay Randolph, who was a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat in the Nov. 8 General Election, has notified them that he has decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO