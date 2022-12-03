Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast
Scattered showers will continue through the evening hours in part of north Georgia. Localized flooding in smaller creeks, streams, and river is possible. More rain is possible Wednesday. Otherwise, expect patchy fog under mostly cloudy skies. A slight warm up is also on the way.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Wet weather, risk of heavy rain return to North Georgia!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a brief lull in wet weather, rain is forecast to return late Sunday and linger through Tuesday morning. Most Sunday evening plans should go off without a hitch. However, sprinkles and a few very light rain showers cannot be ruled out. Keep your plans, but also keep an eye on where rain is falling in the First Alert Weather App if you have plans outdoors.
allongeorgia.com
GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
allongeorgia.com
Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia
There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia seeing high numbers of STD infections
Sexually-transmitted infections are on the rise around the nation, and here in Georgia. The Peach State is now seeing the highest rates in certain diseases in a decade.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced in 2021 malice murder of South Carolina truck driver
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A man on trial for murdering a truck driver in what police have described as an act of road rage was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. 22-year-old Deron Bell entered a guilty plea on Nov. 29 for the April 2021 malice murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr. of South Carolina.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old shot to death at metro Atlanta high school party, police say
MORROW, Ga. - A massive teenager party ended in gunfire and a 15-year-old party-goer shot and killed in Clayton County late Saturday night. Clayton County police say teens from across the metro Atlanta gathered at the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow over the weekend. According to authorities, officers responded...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
thecomeback.com
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
