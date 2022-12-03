ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday afternoon weather forecast

Scattered showers will continue through the evening hours in part of north Georgia. Localized flooding in smaller creeks, streams, and river is possible. More rain is possible Wednesday. Otherwise, expect patchy fog under mostly cloudy skies. A slight warm up is also on the way.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Wet weather, risk of heavy rain return to North Georgia!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a brief lull in wet weather, rain is forecast to return late Sunday and linger through Tuesday morning. Most Sunday evening plans should go off without a hitch. However, sprinkles and a few very light rain showers cannot be ruled out. Keep your plans, but also keep an eye on where rain is falling in the First Alert Weather App if you have plans outdoors.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GEMA/HS: Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia Begins December 5

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is preparing for Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Dec. 5-9. Georgians will be encouraged to learn about winter weather threats, review or create a family communications plan and consider what items are best for their Ready kits in preparation for the potential inclement weather this winter.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
HIAWASSEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man sentenced in 2021 malice murder of South Carolina truck driver

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A man on trial for murdering a truck driver in what police have described as an act of road rage was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. 22-year-old Deron Bell entered a guilty plea on Nov. 29 for the April 2021 malice murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr. of South Carolina.
GREENSBORO, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old shot to death at metro Atlanta high school party, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A massive teenager party ended in gunfire and a 15-year-old party-goer shot and killed in Clayton County late Saturday night. Clayton County police say teens from across the metro Atlanta gathered at the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow over the weekend. According to authorities, officers responded...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy