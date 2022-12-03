Read full article on original website
WWE in search of next breakout star in Tampa Bay
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in search of its next breakout superstar, and they hope to find that person in Tampa Bay on the IMG Academy campus.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Video: Does Henry Cejudo deserve to return straight into UFC title fight vs. Aljamain Sterling?
All signs point to Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement and walking straight into a title shot after UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling said last week “it’s the fight that’s gonna happen next.”. Sterling originally didn’t show much interest in a matchup with Cejudo, saying it didn’t...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has praised All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis as an MVP-caliber player, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,” James said. “Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance… I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.”
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Rise in MLB Draft Lottery
The Texas Rangers didn’t get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, but the Rangers did improve their position by two spots on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The first-of-its-kind lottery was designed to determine the first six selections of the draft....
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation. First-year...
Tri-City Herald
You’re About to See More NFL Games Go Digital
The right to broadcast NFL games is what separates media companies in this next phase of the streaming wars. At least that was the message NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell tried to get across during his interview at the UBS Global TMT Conference this week. "First of all, NFL, continues to...
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Reveals How Many Full-Court Shots He Actually Made in Viral Video
While Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry confirmed that the viral video of him drilling five-straight full-court shots was indeed edited, the reigning Finals MVP revealed that he did make two full-court shots that day. "I'll let them be the judge of that, but it's an ultimate compliment to probably...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
AP College Football Poll Released Heading Into Bowl Season
After a big conference championship weekend in college football, the Associated Press revealed its final top 25 poll of the season. Georgia holds onto the No. 1 spot after winning the SEC title on Saturday over LSU. With LSU’s loss, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 16. Michigan...
Tri-City Herald
Three Notre Dame Players Earn CBS Sports All-American Honors
As the All-American lists get revealed the Notre Dame football team is adding to its All-American history, and three Irish stars were named to the postseason list for CBS Sports. Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt were named first-team All-Americans according to CBS...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
After suffering a bad loss to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team, the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded themselves in their next game vs. the Utah Jazz. The team announced that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins would all be out for this game. In a subsequent move, the team recalled James Wiseman from the G-League.
Tri-City Herald
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …. • The Panthers’ amicable split with Baker Mayfield makes sense for everyone involved. The quarterback...
Tri-City Herald
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make a ton of moves in the offseason. While PJ Tucker was the front office’s biggest addition, the re-signing of James Harden was the key move of the summer. Harden had a player option attached to his last contract. While it was widely believed...
Tri-City Herald
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
