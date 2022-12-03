Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has praised All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis as an MVP-caliber player, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,” James said. “Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance… I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO