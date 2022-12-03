ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has praised All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis as an MVP-caliber player, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,” James said. “Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance… I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.”
Rangers Rise in MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers didn’t get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery, but the Rangers did improve their position by two spots on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The first-of-its-kind lottery was designed to determine the first six selections of the draft....
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis

Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation. First-year...
You’re About to See More NFL Games Go Digital

The right to broadcast NFL games is what separates media companies in this next phase of the streaming wars. At least that was the message NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell tried to get across during his interview at the UBS Global TMT Conference this week. "First of all, NFL, continues to...
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF

The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
AP College Football Poll Released Heading Into Bowl Season

After a big conference championship weekend in college football, the Associated Press revealed its final top 25 poll of the season. Georgia holds onto the No. 1 spot after winning the SEC title on Saturday over LSU. With LSU’s loss, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 16. Michigan...
Three Notre Dame Players Earn CBS Sports All-American Honors

As the All-American lists get revealed the Notre Dame football team is adding to its All-American history, and three Irish stars were named to the postseason list for CBS Sports. Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt were named first-team All-Americans according to CBS...
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz

After suffering a bad loss to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team, the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded themselves in their next game vs. the Utah Jazz. The team announced that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins would all be out for this game. In a subsequent move, the team recalled James Wiseman from the G-League.
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?

HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors

Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …. • The Panthers’ amicable split with Baker Mayfield makes sense for everyone involved. The quarterback...
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make a ton of moves in the offseason. While PJ Tucker was the front office’s biggest addition, the re-signing of James Harden was the key move of the summer. Harden had a player option attached to his last contract. While it was widely believed...
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
