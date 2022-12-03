Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Inside Nova
Dec. 6 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville, Brentsville, Patriot remain unbeaten
GAINESVILLE 54, MILLBROOK 37: Madison McKenzie scored 14 points, Demi Gilliam 13 and Ella Nhek 11 as the Cardinals (4-0) won on the road Tuesday at last year’s Class 4 state runner-up. McKenzie converted four field goals and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Gilliam also converted...
Inside Nova
Dec. 5 high school basketball roundup: Woodbridge, Osbourn Park boys win their first games of the season
WOODBRIDGE 71, UNITY REED 52: Dylan Simmons led Woodbridge (1-2) with 18 points and five rebounds followed by Denzel Lambert with 12 points, Caleb Thomas with 10 points and Torian Clark-Stewart eight points, five assists and five steals. For Unity Reed (0-5), Charles Pargo scored 20 points and Mahad Yusuf...
DMV high school football rankings (Dec. 6, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Ashburn, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Inside Nova
Langley quarterback had standout senior season
Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
odaconline.com
Madisen Kimble, Shenandoah, Jr., Guard
Kimble, a junior from Herndon, Va., was strong across the board in helping Shenandoah to a pair of ODAC victories to improve the defending champion Hornets season records to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. Kimble open with 13 points in a 75-53 win at Eastern Mennonite. She was 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-3 from deep with a 3-for-3 day at the line. She added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kimble then registered career-highs of 23 points and six assists in Shenandoah's 80-48 road win at Lynchburg. She as 8-of-14 from the field with two more made three-pointers. She was 5-of-5 from the stripe and chipped in six rebounds. Her six assists gave her 11 for the week against just one turnover as a primary ball-handler. For the season, Kimble leads the ODAC in scoring (15.0) and assists (30). She is second in three-pointers made (16-of-36) and three-point shooting (44.4%).
FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — After an impressive 69-14 win in the VHSL Class 6 state semis, Freedom-Woodbridge is off to their second state final appearance in program history. Jake Rohm broke down the tape with head coach Darryl Overton on the newest edition of Film Room.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA
Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
Inside Nova
InFive: Loudoun schools superintendent fired, worst D.C. bottlenecks and a warmer day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A day after a special grand jury released a scathing report about the Loudoun County school system's mishandling of a student who sexually assaulted two girls at school, the School Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler, Loudoun Now reports. 4. Worst...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
Police looking for Potomac Mills burglary suspects
Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
Bay Net
Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win
– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff switch set for January
The dawn of a new calendar (and political) year will bring a new sheriff to Arlington, who if he wants to keep the job over the long haul will have to run for it. The good news for an Arlington electorate that sees a never-ending election cycle? The retirement of Sheriff Beth Arthur will not necessitate a special election to fill her post. Instead, Chief Deputy Jose Quiroz will move up to sheriff and fill out the remainder of Arthur’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Inside Nova
InFive; Loudoun hate crime, new art gallery and Dumfries Christmas Parade returns
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray painted outside the South Riding shopping center this weekend. 4. Data center spread. Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
fredericksburg.today
New signals operational Route 17 and I-95 in Stafford
These signals now direct all I-95 Northbound traffic entering and exiting to Rt. 17 toward Warrenton or Falmouth at exit 133 in Stafford. VDOT says expect brief delays as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern. Photos courtesy VDOT.
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
