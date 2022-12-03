ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Dec. 6, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ashburn, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Langley quarterback had standout senior season

Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
MCLEAN, VA
odaconline.com

Madisen Kimble, Shenandoah, Jr., Guard

Kimble, a junior from Herndon, Va., was strong across the board in helping Shenandoah to a pair of ODAC victories to improve the defending champion Hornets season records to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. Kimble open with 13 points in a 75-53 win at Eastern Mennonite. She was 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-3 from deep with a 3-for-3 day at the line. She added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kimble then registered career-highs of 23 points and six assists in Shenandoah's 80-48 road win at Lynchburg. She as 8-of-14 from the field with two more made three-pointers. She was 5-of-5 from the stripe and chipped in six rebounds. Her six assists gave her 11 for the week against just one turnover as a primary ball-handler. For the season, Kimble leads the ODAC in scoring (15.0) and assists (30). She is second in three-pointers made (16-of-36) and three-point shooting (44.4%).
SHENANDOAH, VA
DC News Now

FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — After an impressive 69-14 win in the VHSL Class 6 state semis, Freedom-Woodbridge is off to their second state final appearance in program history. Jake Rohm broke down the tape with head coach Darryl Overton on the newest edition of Film Room.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
247Sports

Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced

Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA

Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.
BERRYVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in commonwealth

With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Waldorf Biker Revs Up With $50,015 Bonus Match 5 Win

– This biker from Waldorf is riding into the sunset with a $50,015 top-prize win on Bonus Match 5. An avid Lottery player and biker enthusiast from Charles County is riding into the sunset after claiming a $50,015 top Bonus Match 5 prize this week. The military veteran picked up the winning ticket on his way home Tuesday after a medical appointment in Baltimore.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Arlington sheriff switch set for January

The dawn of a new calendar (and political) year will bring a new sheriff to Arlington, who if he wants to keep the job over the long haul will have to run for it. The good news for an Arlington electorate that sees a never-ending election cycle? The retirement of Sheriff Beth Arthur will not necessitate a special election to fill her post. Instead, Chief Deputy Jose Quiroz will move up to sheriff and fill out the remainder of Arthur’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

New signals operational Route 17 and I-95 in Stafford

These signals now direct all I-95 Northbound traffic entering and exiting to Rt. 17 toward Warrenton or Falmouth at exit 133 in Stafford. VDOT says expect brief delays as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern. Photos courtesy VDOT.
STAFFORD, VA

