FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday seasonTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
KTAR.com
Mesa Santa Express rolls into light rail station 4 nights in December
PHOENIX — As Christmas approaches, the city of Mesa announced the light rail will transform into the Santa Express starting this weekend for select nights in the month. Children and families can board the train near Mesa Dr./Main St. for the holiday experience from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!
KTAR.com
Pedal Haus Brewery takes over event space operations on Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery is expanding its scope by taking over event space operations in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row district. In November 2021, the award-winning beermaker opened its third Valley location at the monOrchid building at Roosevelt and Second streets. Last month, Pedal Haus announced it now...
KTAR.com
By the way, Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to State Farm Stadium in 2023
PHOENIX – Red Hot Chili Peppers will be spicing up metro Phoenix next spring, announcing a tour stop at State Farm Stadium. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will play the Glendale venue May 14 during a newly added North American portion of their 2023 Global Stadium Tour.
Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday
PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
AZFamily
Community rallies together to help beloved Apache Junction pastor whose home burned down
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pastor Dave Forrester knows the power of prayer. Every Sunday, the Apache Junction religious leader teaches churchgoers at the Wings of Life Worship Center the importance of helping others. " We don’t judge people that come into our pantry ministry,” said Forrester. “We give...
KTAR.com
Country artist Morgan Wallen to perform next year at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen announced last week an upcoming stop in the Valley for his 2023 world tour. Wallen is set to perform at Chase Field on July 20 as part of his One Night At A Time tour, event organizers said in a press release.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
visitmesa.com
23 Things to do in 2023
3. Take the perfect selfie with the Downtown Mesa Murals. 4. Catch a fly ball during Spring Training at Sloan Park. 8. Eat, drink and enjoy Arizona's local agritourism scene on the Fresh Foodie Trail. 9. Find adventure at your fingertips with the Adventure Explorer Passport. 10. Pick your own...
phoenixmag.com
5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
KTAR.com
Airbnb launches host-friendly program for Phoenix apartment renters
PHOENIX — Airbnb announced Wednesday the launch of a program that will allow prospective renters to search for host-friendly apartments in the Phoenix area. The Airbnb-Friendly apartment program provides tools to those interested in hosting a spare room, including the ability to browse different apartments at various price points and locations, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant.Photo byFood Photographer/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.
