6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
 4 days ago

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was discontinued Saturday morning for six children out of San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the six children were recovered, and 35-year-old Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. The second suspect, 40-year-old Jaime Davidson, remains at large. Police said Jaime was a 6’2” white man weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Images of Jacklyn Davidson (left) and Jaime Davidson (right). (DPS photos)

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert early Saturday morning after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children. Law enforcement officials believed the children were in grave or immediate danger.

The children were identified as the children of Jacklyn and Jaime.

Both suspects have active warrants for interference with child custody, according to BCSO.

Officials said the suspects were driving a black, 2019, Nissan NV van with Texas license plate number 9SY. The suspects were last seen in San Antonio, according to the Amber Alert.

Anyone with information regarding the abductions should call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

Roberto Carbajal
3d ago

the grandparents had more money for lawyer to represent them while the parents had there god given right to raise there own kids even if money was tight so here the law will take the money and destroy the family ,while the grand parents selfeshly take a victory lap "the truth is out there ,somebody needs to interview the parents and lets get this story staight ,of course ask the kids if they want there mom and daddy to take them home.

KXAN

