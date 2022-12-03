ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department

18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash

WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WBTV

Police: Man assaulted girlfriend with mini sledgehammer in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police charged a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and preventing her from seeking aid. Police say they went to an area hospital at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 after a woman called 911 to report an assault. She told officers she was at Robert Louis Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he hit her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer.
GASTONIA, NC
Mount Airy News

Two rescued after being trapped overnight

Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
DOBSON, NC
WBTV

WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 42 minutes ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play

NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

