2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
WBTV
CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are two people calling themselves sheriff tonight in one local county after a series...
WBTV
Stabbing victim recovering, suspect now in custody
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old who was stabbed on Wednesday, November 16, is now out of the hospital and recovering, and police say a suspect is in custody. The incident happened on Gaskey Road at around 5:00 a.m., according to investigators. When Salisbury police arrived they say they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.” Lewis had been stabbed twice in the neck, according to the report.
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WBTV
Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hancock's Bikes for Kids. Updated: 11 hours ago. Featuring John Hancock. Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County. Updated:...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
WBTV
Police: Man assaulted girlfriend with mini sledgehammer in Gaston Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police charged a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and preventing her from seeking aid. Police say they went to an area hospital at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 after a woman called 911 to report an assault. She told officers she was at Robert Louis Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he hit her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer.
Mount Airy News
Two rescued after being trapped overnight
Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
Woman dies after minivan overturns in Wilkes County, troopers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 75-year-old woman died after the minivan she was riding in ran off the highway and overturned in Wilkes County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421 near Boone Trail when it ran […]
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
WBTV
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
WBTV
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County. Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected. Updated: 6 hours ago. About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power...
WBTV
Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 42 minutes ago. There are two people calling themselves sheriff tonight in one local county after a series...
WXII 12
Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
WBTV
Live nativity display being presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Folks wanting a truly immersive Christmas experience can visit a church in Rowan County for a live nativity scene complete with actors and familiar scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus. It’s happening December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to...
