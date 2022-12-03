Read full article on original website
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Warrick County deputy booked on rape charges
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County deputy was booked in Vanderburgh County on two rape charges Tuesday night. The Warrick County Sheriff’s office tells us the Evansville Police Department reached out and said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Deputy Jarred Vance Stuckey. According to an affidavit, Stuckey met with the victim […]
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
An 18-year-old is facing a felony battery charge after an assault that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to an affidavit. A Warrick County Sheriff's Office affidavit says that the incident happened in November, when a child under the age of 14 was walking to their school bus stop. The...
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in West Terre Haute. That's where police arrested a child after finding him with a gun near the school. It started around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Consolidated Elementary School. The Vigo County...
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Man jailed after hitting police car during chase
A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
Man sentenced to prison after landing new charge while on probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III, sentenced a Bedford man to serve the maximum time in the Indiana Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation. Devin Sullivan was sentenced to 11 years in prison, after he committed a new offense of...
Police Log: December 6, 2022
10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
