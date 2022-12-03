Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Park Tonight in Washington
The first of two Christmas in the Park events is set for tonight at the Eastside Park Community Building in Washington. From 6–9 p.m., enjoy: carriage rides, crafts for the kids, visits with Santa, and refreshments. Everything is free, but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item...
Woman dies hours after being grazed by train in southwest Indiana
SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday. Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m. She had just crossed the CSX rail...
Knox County Best Christmas Light Contest – Register Now
The Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Christmas light contest in Knox County. Decoration judging will begin at dusk on Saturday, December 17th. Participants must have their displays registered by the 16th to be eligible, and entries can be from a home or business. To enter, call or...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Tell City K9 retirement brings ‘bittersweet’ moment
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says they’re feeling bittersweet after a successful K9 officer retired after seven years of service. K9 Piko’s last day in the Tell City PD came Monday night, marking his last day before retirement. “During his time in service, K9 Piko made an impact on our […]
The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
Free hunter education course coming to Dubois County in January
There's a free Indiana Hunter Education Course scheduled to happen in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the two-day course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 4157 SR 162 in Huntingburg. The classes will...
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
Miracle on 7th underway in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miracle on 7th kicked off in downtown Terre Haute on Friday. The annual Christmas event kicked off with vendors, food, and all things Christmas on Wabash Avenue. The event benefits a number of local nonprofits that provide food to those in need. The event will go again on Saturday starting […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Several minor accidents reported around Vanderburgh county
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Several minor accidents have been reported around Vanderburgh County this morning, as fog lowers visibility across the Tri-state. Accidents have been reported in the following areas: The intersection of Morgan Avenue and U.S. Route 41. The intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Mount Pleasant Road. The intersection of Diamond and […]
Christmas parade marches in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dozens of families bundled up and headed to downtown Henderson to be part of an annual holiday tradition. Floats went up and down Main Street as part of the 2022 Henderson Downtown Merchant’s Christmas Parade on Saturday. For some, the parade has become a family tradition. Mike Pressley said he began […]
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
Police Log: December 5, 2022
9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
Ryan K. Robinson
Ryan K. Robinson 45 of Carbondale, IL went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ryan was born on December 8, 1976 in Washington, IN to Eldon Robinson and Ruth Knebel. Ryan enjoyed; nature, riding his bike,music, walking, and being outdoors. Those left to mourn the loss of...
