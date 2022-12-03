ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Shores, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

New Manteo health center aims for spring open

A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe

On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals

As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX must-see Christmas houses

(Part of a continuing series) Daryl and Verdery Hood of Grandy represent the essence of holiday spirit and for 17 years now, they have used their creative talents to transform their home and yard into a Christmas wonderland. Their holiday display at 173 Carolina Club Drive features more than 80,000...
GRANDY, NC
obxtoday.com

Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service

Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal

No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
islandfreepress.org

First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival announces music line-up for December 17 event

The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and organizers for the event recently shared the official music line-up for the shellebration, in addition to updates on the festival’s sponsors and activities. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer...
RODANTHE, NC
princessanneindy.com

Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing

VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
MANTEO, NC
coastalreview.org

Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight

Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

