outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Tourism Board revenue, expenses presentation set in Rodanthe
On Dec. 8, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., representatives of the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau will make presentations and answer questions at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located at 23646 NC 12 in Rodanthe. This is the first in a series of wintertime informational meetings...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head among 2023 tour stops for The Wall That Heals
As the nation begins the yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the close of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2023. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Nags Head has been named as one of the tour stops for 2023.
Virginia Beach plastic bag fee proposal withdrawn after hitting another snag
Virginia Beach city leaders planned on voting on a plastic bag fee at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the proposal is being withdrawn.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Daryl and Verdery Hood of Grandy represent the essence of holiday spirit and for 17 years now, they have used their creative talents to transform their home and yard into a Christmas wonderland. Their holiday display at 173 Carolina Club Drive features more than 80,000...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
obxtoday.com
Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Essential housing remains a hot topic, appeal filed for Nags Head project
“I cannot think of another more pressing issue we face at this time in the county than essential housing,” said Robert L. Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Woodard said that he and other board members were contacted daily via emails and phone calls, as well...
islandfreepress.org
First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival announces music line-up for December 17 event
The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and organizers for the event recently shared the official music line-up for the shellebration, in addition to updates on the festival’s sponsors and activities. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Abbi’s Teas & Things, Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 15 for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and...
Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!" From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate with sprinkles and candies, to steaming cocoa topped with ice cream, there's something for every sweet tooth.
princessanneindy.com
Column: What I learned by running for School Board in Virginia Beach — and why it was worth doing
VIRGINIA BEACH — I’ve been a candidate for the Virginia Beach School Board, District 2, for the last 11 months, and now the election is over. I didn’t win, but I have no regrets on how I ran my campaign — even as a rookie. I came away from the experience with an abundance of lessons that were either learned or reinforced while on the campaign trail.
WAVY News 10
‘After School Satan Club’ wants Chesapeake Public Schools to distribute club permission slip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A representative for Chesapeake Public Schools tells 10 On Your Side a school principal was in the wrong when she promoted an after-school Christian club to parents via email earlier this year. The accusation came to light last week. That’s when it was announced that...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
4 Boaters, Including Child, Rescued from Sinking Boat Near Bridge-Tunnel
A powerboat nearly sinks near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel with four boaters—including a child—on board Sunday afternoon. All four people and the boat made it back to shore, thanks to proper use of VHF radio, police and Coast Guard responders and the help of fellow boaters. The Coast...
coastalreview.org
Celebration set for 119th anniversary of first flight
Wright Brothers National Memorial, the First Flight Society and Outer Banks Forever are joining together at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the memorial to celebrate the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright on the 119th anniversary of their first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight. The event will be held at the...
WAVY News 10
1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
