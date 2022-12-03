ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in NC mountains

By Bethany Fowler
CBS 17
 7 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants on a home in the 200 block of Paramount Court and a home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive.

During the search, deputies seized the following items:

    Items seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Items seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
    Money seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • 2.31 pounds of ketamine
  • 2.06 pounds of MDA
  • 117.2 pounds of marijuana
  • 274.7 grams psilocybin mushrooms
  • 301 packets of marijuana/THC Edibles
  • 7 dosage units of LSD
  • One quart of moonshine
  • One valor AR-15 with suppressor
  • One sig sauer MCX AR pistol
  • $27,137

After the seizure, three men were arrested.

Adam Harrison Welsh, age 30, of Leicester, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:

  • PWISD schedule I
  • PWISD schedule III
  • trafficking in MDA
  • PWISD mda
  • maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
  • trafficking in marijuana
  • PWISD marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Grant Hamilton Angel, age 27, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:

  • trafficking in MDA
  • maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
  • PWISD mda
  • PWISD schedule i
  • PWISD marijuana
  • possession LSD
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

David Maine Welsh, age 62, of Leicester, has been charged with:

  • PWIMSD Schedule I
  • Trafficking in marijuana

The Department of Homeland Security and the United States Postal Inspection Service also assisted in this investigation.

CBS 17

