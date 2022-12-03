Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in NC mountains
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants on a home in the 200 block of Paramount Court and a home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive.
During the search, deputies seized the following items:
- 2.31 pounds of ketamine
- 2.06 pounds of MDA
- 117.2 pounds of marijuana
- 274.7 grams psilocybin mushrooms
- 301 packets of marijuana/THC Edibles
- 7 dosage units of LSD
- One quart of moonshine
- One valor AR-15 with suppressor
- One sig sauer MCX AR pistol
- $27,137
After the seizure, three men were arrested.
Adam Harrison Welsh, age 30, of Leicester, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:
- PWISD schedule I
- PWISD schedule III
- trafficking in MDA
- PWISD mda
- maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
- trafficking in marijuana
- PWISD marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Grant Hamilton Angel, age 27, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:
- trafficking in MDA
- maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
- PWISD mda
- PWISD schedule i
- PWISD marijuana
- possession LSD
- possession of drug paraphernalia
David Maine Welsh, age 62, of Leicester, has been charged with:
- PWIMSD Schedule I
- Trafficking in marijuana
The Department of Homeland Security and the United States Postal Inspection Service also assisted in this investigation.
