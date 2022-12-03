Giants vs. Commanders: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 13

The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) for a Week 13 divisional matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are three reasons for optimism entering Week 13.

Giants vs. Washington history

New York has a 104-70-4 record all-time against the Commanders. It has been the one divisional rival that Big Blue seems to have the upperhand against.

Despite losing their last two games, the Giants have won five of their previous seven matchups against the Commanders. On Sunday, New York will have a chance to add to their series lead as this will be the biggest matchup between the two franchises in quite a long time.

Returning pass rusher

Azeez Ojulari will make his return to the field in Week 13 after missing the last seven games due to a calf injury. The 50th selection in the 2021 NFL draft has been a difference-maker for the Giants since stepping on the field.

Over the past few seasons, the Giants have struggled heavily in the pass rush and Ojulari has been one of the only bright spots in that department. He led New York in sacks last season (8.0) and in 19 career appearances, he has recorded 9.0 sacks, 13 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, and 29 pressures.

For Wink Martindale’s defense to be effective, he needs players that can create pressure and the Georgia product should help with that.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has been exceptional against Washington since coming into the league. He has already been having a solid season where he has recorded 2,165 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns (with only four interceptions), and 451 rushing yards. However, when it comes to the Commanders he turns it up a notch.

In five games against the Commanders, the Duke product has posted a 4-1 record. In those games, Jones has totaled 1,150 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and a 100.4 passer rating. The only loss in the series was a one-point defeat last year.

It is clear that Jones has had the upper hand in the series and always gives Washington all he has.