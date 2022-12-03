ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Odell Beckham knows Giants fans would be electric if he re-signed

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOW1O_0jWDtrKV00

With free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. making the rounds seeking a new suitor for his services, several New York Giants players have been vocal about their feelings towards a reunion.

Running back Saquon Barkley, one of the few Giants remaining on the roster from the days Beckham wore the Blue, had this to say on Friday.

“I mean, I would be lying if I said having Odell in the locker room wouldn’t help this team. Obviously, we’re in a great spot, but knowing Odell personally just the energy that he brings, the swagger that he plays with, the play making ability that he has, he’s one of my favorite players to play with or even watch,” Barkley said. “He’s a heck of player. The moment he steps in the locker room, or he steps on the team he automatically makes that team better.

“You can tell with the type of press he’s getting throughout the whole free agency, it’s not even free agency and he’s getting all this press because he’s that meaningful, he’s that type of player. I’ve been vocal, I would love for him to come back not just because of football. That’s my brother, that’s one of my best friends. But at the end of the day, for me, I just want him to continue to rehab, continue to get better and wherever he picks hopefully he’s happy and he picks the best thing for him and his family.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who is currently on IR, which is one of the reasons the Giants are short on offensive weapons, was also in favor of Beckham’s possible return.

Beckham left the Giants’ facility on Friday without a deal but that means little. He wants to meet with all teams seeking his services before making any decisions.

“We had dinner with him last night,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday. “We had a good visit. Really other than that, I have nothing else to add.”

Beckham is expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills this weekend and the Dallas Cowboys early next week.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals how Odell Beckham Jr. meeting went, what’s next

Jerry Jones spoke on how the Dallas Cowboys meeting with Odell Beckham Jr to assess his fit as a free agent went on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr is set to make his free agency decision soon. Having completed his visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys (in that order), Beckham reportedly is going to decide on a team mid-week.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse

What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy