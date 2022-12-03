Odell Beckham knows Giants fans would be electric if he re-signed

With free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. making the rounds seeking a new suitor for his services, several New York Giants players have been vocal about their feelings towards a reunion.

Running back Saquon Barkley, one of the few Giants remaining on the roster from the days Beckham wore the Blue, had this to say on Friday.

“I mean, I would be lying if I said having Odell in the locker room wouldn’t help this team. Obviously, we’re in a great spot, but knowing Odell personally just the energy that he brings, the swagger that he plays with, the play making ability that he has, he’s one of my favorite players to play with or even watch,” Barkley said. “He’s a heck of player. The moment he steps in the locker room, or he steps on the team he automatically makes that team better.

“You can tell with the type of press he’s getting throughout the whole free agency, it’s not even free agency and he’s getting all this press because he’s that meaningful, he’s that type of player. I’ve been vocal, I would love for him to come back not just because of football. That’s my brother, that’s one of my best friends. But at the end of the day, for me, I just want him to continue to rehab, continue to get better and wherever he picks hopefully he’s happy and he picks the best thing for him and his family.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who is currently on IR, which is one of the reasons the Giants are short on offensive weapons, was also in favor of Beckham’s possible return.

Beckham left the Giants’ facility on Friday without a deal but that means little. He wants to meet with all teams seeking his services before making any decisions.

“We had dinner with him last night,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday. “We had a good visit. Really other than that, I have nothing else to add.”

Beckham is expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills this weekend and the Dallas Cowboys early next week.