Read full article on original website
Related
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with her student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
KSAT 12
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
Surveillance video shows teen overdosing on fentanyl in Hays CISD parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
KSAT 12
Child Protective Services responds after parents speak out against agency following their arrest
SAN ANTONIO – Child Protective Services released a statement regarding the case of two parents facing charges of interference with child custody. Both parents were arrested Saturday after an AMBER Alert was issued for their six children. CPS was temporarily granted custody of the children due to abuse allegations.
BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after...
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
news4sanantonio.com
Parents, attorney speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
SAN ANTONIO - "My name is Jacklyn Davidson and my kids were just taken by Bexar County." Sparking a nationwide search, we are learning new details about the AMBER Alert that went out over the weekend. The alleged incident involved a couple and their six small children that were reported...
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
KENS 5
Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio
The passenger had gotten into some type of altercation before calling the Uber. The suspects followed the Uber and opened fire on the vehicle, police say.
mycanyonlake.com
Expert Advises Parents How to Keep Students Safe from ‘Improper Relationships’ with Comal ISD Teachers
What can parents do to make sure their high-school students don’t wind up in an “improper relationship” with a Comal ISD teacher?. Two local educators made headlines this year, one of them, 38-year-old Canyon Lake High School teacher Devon Hooper, for allegedly seconding explicit photos and messages to a 15-year-old student.
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
Community groups condemn alleged mistreatment of trans woman by BCSO
SAN ANTONIO — A transgender woman is filing a complaint alleging she was placed in the male block of the jail following her arrest. Community activists say Joan Simoncelli, a trans woman in her 60s, was abused and harassed by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and inmates within the jail.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
KSAT 12
Indicted ex-San Antonio lawyer used client money to pay for debt, ‘extravagant lifestyle,’ feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio lawyer was indicted on Thursday on wire fraud and money laundering charges, according to federal authorities. Christopher John Pettit, 55, is facing five counts of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
KSAT 12
Felony suspect escaped police custody at NE Baptist Hospital, is still on the run, police say
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest Police Department is warning the public about a felony suspect who escaped police custody. Brandon Torrel Epps is wanted for escaping custody Wednesday in addition to evading with a motor vehicle and multiple felony drug charges, according to police. Authorities said Epps evaded a Windcrest...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1