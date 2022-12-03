ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marijuana will be illegal on this Mississippi university campus — regardless of state’s new medical cannabis laws

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Despite Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, at least one state university will not allow marijuana on campus, even if a student or staff member is legally participating in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Daily Mississippian, the student newspaper for the University of Mississippi, reports that university officials have said that the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passed by the legislature this year does not change the university’s policies.

Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations at the school, in an email to the newspaper, addressed the university’s policy.

Despite recent passage of the medical marijuana law, the university’s policies prohibit the possession or consumption of marijuana on the University of Mississippi campus, Batte said.

Because the university receives federal funding for financial aid, grants and contracts for research, the university is subject to federal laws that require drug-free workplaces and prohibit the use of illegal drugs on campus or at university-related events and activities, officials said.

Violations of the university’s policies may be grounds for discipline or corrective action, including treatment program participation or dismissal.

Regardless of state statutory provisions, the University of Mississippi policy prohibits marijuana manufacturing, distribution, dispensing, possession, use or sale on all university property and at all university events, except for approved academic research.

If a student or employee receives a medical marijuana card, they can be drug tested if there is “reasonable suspicion” that the employee was impaired from marijuana while at work.

Edward Ladnier
4d ago

I am absolutely sure there is a law that protects peoples individual rights to their prescribed medication so this won't hold for long until the lawsuits start rolling in

Savannah Soliz
3d ago

Mississippi is still living in the dark ages. Even Missouri has caught up with the times and its all legal there. Trust me it will be legal in every state before too long. Even Mississippi should see the money it can bring into the State. Plus free up the prison system that is keeping people in prison just for marijuana

Emily Everett McLarty
3d ago

Nevermind that they are one of the only federal government's Marijuana fields. but yet they can't have it on campus, even medically. whaaaaa????

