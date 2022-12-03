The Chicago Bears mercifully take their bye this week, while the Cubs and White Sox attempt to fill gaping holes on their rosters at the winter meetings in San Diego. The Bulls stumble along at the quarter-pole of the NBA season, while the Blackhawks continue their prescheduled tank job. By all accounts it has been a very, very bad year for Chicago’s legacy franchises, drawing comparisons to ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO