Vicksburg, MS

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Mississippi police chief takes drug busts to a new level

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
This sign was placed by the Vicksburg Police Department in front of a house in the 2000 block of Yerger Street in Vicksburg on Friday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)

One Mississippi city is taking a creative approach to identifying so-called “drug houses” to put drug dealers out of business.

Signs popping up in neighborhoods across Vicksburg read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”

“These signs show that certain ‘businesses’ are no longer in operation,” the department said in a release. “These are obvious indicators that the Vicksburg Police Department will not tolerate the sale of illegal narcotics and controlled substances within the city limits. We are identifying the offenders, making arrests and shutting down their operations.”

So far, Jones has placed signs in front of a house on Yerger Street and Light Cap Boulevard, but more are coming.

If anyone has information regarding the sale of narcotics on their streets or in their neighborhoods, they are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. All calls are confidential.

Magnolia State Live

