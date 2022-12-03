Comfortably cool temperatures start Saturday off; low rain chances expected this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is starting off comfortably cool this morning, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

This afternoon, we’ll have partly cloudy and dry skies, with the exception of a few coastal sprinkles.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Over the next few days, no big cold fronts are expected.

Rain chances are expected to stay low and temperatures stay warm through the weekend and through most of next week.

