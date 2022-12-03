ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comfortably cool temperatures start Saturday off; low rain chances expected this weekend

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is starting off comfortably cool this morning, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

This afternoon, we’ll have partly cloudy and dry skies, with the exception of a few coastal sprinkles.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Over the next few days, no big cold fronts are expected.

Rain chances are expected to stay low and temperatures stay warm through the weekend and through most of next week.

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Chances of development increase for tropical disturbance

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic. As of Tuesday evening, the system has been given a 50% chance of development in the next five days and 50% in the next two days. The system is located 800 miles northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Magic players spread holiday cheer during shopping spree

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic teamed up with Pepsi Stronger Together Tuesday night at Walmart for a holiday shopping spree with local youth. Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Terrence Ross guided 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and each kid received a $100 gift card from Walmart courtesy of Pepsi Stronger Together.
ORLANDO, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!

Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!. Each New Year should be celebrated: it is a gift that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the novel of our lives. It is a time when we make resolutions –adopting a healthier lifestyle, maybe quitting smoking and starting an exercise program or opting for a more sensible diet. Perhaps we also propose to spend more time with family and friends and to be more attentive and charitable towards less fortunate members of our community. And naturally, we also look for opportunities to mark Dec. 31 with festivities and celebrations to welcome the New Year!
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Advisory - Impacts on Traffic from Orlando to Miami

Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Brightline has announced the following lane closures and work zones at railroad crossing and bridges that will affect traffic from Orlando to West Palm Beach. In addition Brightline has announced additional station construction projects in Aventura and Boca Raton as well as construction work...
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drivers hit Daytona for Rolex 24 test session

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Teams that will enter cars in the Rolex 24 in January are testing those machines at Daytona International Speedway this week. The two-day open test session gives teams track time to run their cars at speed and resolve any issues that may occur while running a high-tech race car at almost 200 miles per hour.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

