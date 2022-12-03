American Heritage denies Bolles rally in FHSAA Class 2M high school football semifinal

PLANTATION — Bolles’ dramatic fourth-quarter rally – and its quest to play in another state championship game – came up just short.

The Bulldogs scored twice and recovered two onside kicks in the final quarter, but fell to nationally-ranked American Heritage 21-14 in a Class 2M state semifinal on Friday.

“That’s a really good football team,” Bolles coach Matt Toblin said. “We had opportunities to make plays. We made a bunch and I’m really proud of my guys. They fought their butts off. At the end of the day, you play a team that good you have to play a little close to perfect in order to get a win and we didn’t.”

American Heritage’s standout running Mark Fletcher scored two touchdowns in the first half and wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State commit, scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a blown coverage play in the third quarter as the Patriots (13-1) built a 21-0 lead.

Bolles (9-5) refused to give up though.

Sophomore Ethan Drumm threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a 45-yard strike to Chase Collier and a 20-yard pass to Naeem Burroughs – to bring the Bulldogs back within a score with 5:44 remaining.

Drumm was playing in place of junior DJ Moore, who was at the game but did not play for undisclosed reasons. Toblin declined to comment on the situation.

The Bulldogs recovered onside kicks after both scores – the second giving Bolles the ball inside the Patriots 40-yard line.

“That’s the kind of group that we have,” Toblin said. “They’re super resilient. They never for a second thought that they didn’t have a chance. We’ve been through ups and downs throughout the season and had some things go against us. They never backed down, they never stopped trying to improve. We knew some things were going to have to go our way, but there’s no quit in this group and that’s why I’m so proud of them.”

Heritage defensive back Daemon Fagan, a North Carolina State commit, intercepted a fourth-down pass with 3:26 remaining to give the Patriots the ball back at their own 11.

After forcing a punt and getting the ball back at their own 37 with less than 90 seconds remaining, Bolles was unable to pick up a first down.

“We tried to make it interesting, but at the end of the day, obviously we’ll take that,” American Heritage coach Mike Smith said. “The guys fought hard. We knew that’s a good football team. That’s a team with championship pedigree. They’re won a bunch of state championships. We knew they were going to give us their best. We had them. Just the details again. We let some of the details slide at the end and they got back in it. I’ve got 27 seniors and they weren’t going to be denied. They made some big plays at the end.”

The Patriots scored on their opening drive in both halves. Fletcher scored short touchdowns runs in both quarters to give American Heritage a 14-point lead at the half. Bolles was able to string a couple first downs together in the first half, but never sustained a drive that drove deep into American Heritage until late in the third quarter.

Following Inniss’ touchdown, Bolles drove down to the American Heritage 4-yard line, but Drumm’s fourth down pass to Burroughs was broken up by Hunter Roberts. Roberts also had a third-down pass breakup on Bolles’ final drive of the game.

Despite trailing by 21 heading into the fourth quarter, Toblin said his team never lost faith.

“They know,” he said. “It was a deal where we knew that we were going to have things go our way. We’re going to have to make a play and when we get the opportunity, they’re going to have to be ready to pounce. And they felt it. They felt we had an opportunity, let’s apply pressure. That’s what this game is about. Can you apply pressure and make the other team play a little tight?

“We felt that. We’re the underdogs. There’s no pressure on us. If we can apply pressure, we have a chance. But we came up a little short.”