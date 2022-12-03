Read full article on original website
Tottenham & Liverpool interested in Morocco World Cup star
Tottenham and Liverpool are weighing up moves for one of Morocco's stars of the 2022 World Cup.
Twitter reacts to Portugal's World Cup masterclass after benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal staked their claim as one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup on Tuesday with an incredible 6-1 win against Switzerland in the last 16. Here's how social media reacted.
Croatia predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Croatia's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.
Spain knocked out of World Cup by Morocco after dramatic penalty shootout
Spain have knocked out of World Cup by Morocco at the round of 16 stage.
Goncalo Ramos: The clubs who came closest to signing Portugal's World Cup hero
Portugal star Goncalo Ramos was the subject of heavy interest from a number of clubs from across Europe.
Brazil set World Cup record during South Korea thrashing
Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea at the 2022 World Cup on Monday night saw them break a pretty impressive record.
Best goalkeeper performances in World Cup penalty shootouts
The best goalkeeper performances World Cup penalty shootouts, including Yassine Bounou, Dominik Livakovic, Tim Krul and more.
The top ten active goalscorers at the World Cup
A list of the ten leading active scorers at the World Cup.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT proved they can 'compete with anyone' at World Cup
The USMNT proved during the World Cup that they can hang with the best, even if they didn't achieve their ultimate goals, according to Walker Zimmerman.
James Maddison reveals 'desperate' England World Cup ambition
James Maddison has revealed that he is 'desperate' to make an impact with England at some point this World Cup.
Why was Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Portugal for their World Cup tie with Switzerland?
Why did Portugal decide to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup?
Brazil become outright World Cup favourites following brilliant South Korea demolition
If Brazil weren't the World Cup favourites before, they certainly are now after a demolition of South Korea that was as beautiful as it was brutal.
Brazil 4-1 South Korea: Player ratings as Selecao cruise into World Cup quarter-finals
Player ratings from Brazil 4-1 South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
Atletico Madrid chief drops huge bombshell over Joao Felix future
Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin hints that Portugal superstar Joao Felix is looking to leave the club after falling out with Diego Simeone.
5 things Netherlands must do to beat Argentina in World Cup quarter-finals
Here's what the Netherlands must do to beat Argentina.
Brazil dedicate World Cup win against South Korea to Pele
The Brazilian players paid tribute to legend Pele after their brilliant World Cup last 16 display.
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV & live stream - World Cup quarter-final
How to watch the World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil on TV and live streaming platforms in the UK, United States and Canada.
Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup 'obsession' ahead of England quarter-final
Kylian Mbappe calls the World Cup his 'obsession' ahead of France's quarter-final clash with England.
Who has scored the most World Cup knockout stage goals?
The players with the most goals in World Cup knockout stage games.
