Shreveport, LA

Top performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for LHSAA football semifinals

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Here's a look at the top performers in the LHSAA football semifinals from Friday night in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Trent Williams, Many: Williams scored three times as the Tigers topped St. James in Division III.

Dyson Fields, Ruston: Fields scored two TDs from 2 and 11 yards as the Bearcats advanced to the Division I state title game.

Luke Delafield, North DeSoto: The freshman tossed TD passes to Trystan Hopper and Brian Banks in a semifinal win.

Andrevious Buggs, Homer: Buggs scored three TDs in a semifinal victory

Jamarquese Hampton, Homer: Hampton returned a fumble for a defensive TD.

Walteze Champ, Homer: Champ also returned a fumble for a score for the Pelicans.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

