ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8pYQ_0jWDtG6y00

Wes Brown has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan and said it did not damage the star's legacy at the club in his eyes.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan and awaits moving to a new club while playing at the World Cup.

The superstar has angered many fans of the Red Devils with his behaviour this season. With that interview and his refusal to come off the bench versus Tottenham Hotspur, he has even tainted his legacy at the club in the eyes of some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmHjZ_0jWDtG6y00

IMAGO / PA Images

Former United defender Wes Brown , who played with the forward during his first spell at United, spoke exclusively to United Transfer Room via Bet365 about his opinion on it:

View the original article to see embedded media.

“I don’t one bit (Think Ronaldo has damaged his United legacy), I’m telling you the truth. As soon as he did that interview it was obvious, he was going to leave. I think it could have been done in different ways, but ultimately, he’s a legend of the game and I wish him all the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441H2B_0jWDtG6y00
Wes Brown for United

IMAGO / Allstar

“I know he was very frustrated at the end in not playing, which I understand. However, the team moves on and hopefully, Cristiano carries on and keeps scoring goals until he hangs his boots up.

He finished: “He’s been a great servant of the club over the years so regardless of what the fans think now, when you look back, you’ll always remember Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a great group and who was probably the best out of all of them.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
NBC Sports

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
TheDailyBeast

Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout

Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top ends as Goncalo Ramos steals the show for Portugal

Now that the draw is opening up for Portugal you can start to see the hazy outline of it all. Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets the one great medal that is missing from his trophy cabinet. The record scorer in men's international football wins the World Cup, not only burgeoning his own standing in the sporting pantheon but robbing his great rival Lionel Messi of his last chance to do the same.
hypebeast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Jacob & Co. for Two New CR7 Epic X Watches

Celebrating two decades of collaboration, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jacob & Co. have united for two all-new watches, under the Jacob & Co. CR7 Epic X moniker. The inaugural timepieces, which honor Ronaldo’s global football domination and the timekeeper’s affinity for elevated watchmaking, sport profoundly personalized designs of the flagship Epic X.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy