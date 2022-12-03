Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

Wes Brown has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan and said it did not damage the star's legacy at the club in his eyes.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan and awaits moving to a new club while playing at the World Cup.

The superstar has angered many fans of the Red Devils with his behaviour this season. With that interview and his refusal to come off the bench versus Tottenham Hotspur, he has even tainted his legacy at the club in the eyes of some.

Former United defender Wes Brown , who played with the forward during his first spell at United, spoke exclusively to United Transfer Room via Bet365 about his opinion on it:

“I don’t one bit (Think Ronaldo has damaged his United legacy), I’m telling you the truth. As soon as he did that interview it was obvious, he was going to leave. I think it could have been done in different ways, but ultimately, he’s a legend of the game and I wish him all the best.

“I know he was very frustrated at the end in not playing, which I understand. However, the team moves on and hopefully, Cristiano carries on and keeps scoring goals until he hangs his boots up.

He finished: “He’s been a great servant of the club over the years so regardless of what the fans think now, when you look back, you’ll always remember Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a great group and who was probably the best out of all of them.”

