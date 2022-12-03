Read full article on original website
Penny King Wade
Penny King Wade, 61, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith and a daughter of the late Naomi Sue Driver Medley. She is survived by her husband: Danny Wade, Scottsville,...
Peggy Ann Nunn
Peggy Ann Nunn, 73 of Edmonton passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. Peggy was the daughter of the late Robert and Glendora Stevens. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Sue Harmon. Peggy was a homemaker and family therapist. She is...
Jimmie Humble Ferguson
Jimmie Humble Ferguson, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. Jimmie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 8, 1946, a son of the late Jimmie Humble Ferguson and Lena (Hamilton) Ferguson Moore, and stepson of the late Ernest Moore. Jimmie...
Charlotte Pursley Blakley
Charlotte Pursley Blakley, 72, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Glenview Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late William Edgar Coffey and Lovie Marie Hurt Broady. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is survived...
Joseph “Joe” Lee Shaw
Joseph “Joe” Lee Shaw, 80, of Glasgow, Kentucky died Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Barren County. He was born November 20, 1942, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late S. Bratton and Velma Delk Shaw. Joseph worked at Glasgow Glass Company, Ray Glass Company, and was a farmer. Survivors...
Michael K. Schultz
Michael K. Schultz age 59 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 4th at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Edward Schutlz and Betty Lou Spencer Wilson. Michael was a team leader in shipping at Hollander Sleep Products. He was preceded in death by...
Norma Jean Price
Norma Jean Price age 76 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Dec. 4th at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward & Ruth Wyatt Self. She was a housewife and a member of the Pikeview Baptist Church. Norma Jean is survived by her children Tammy Owens,...
Lee Raymond “Shorty” Jobe
Lee Raymond “Shorty” Jobe, age 92, of Summer Shade passed away on December 5, 2022 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born on April 06, 1930 in Barren County to the late Mary Kinchloe Jobe and James Enos Jobe. Shorty was married to the Goldia Mae Harper Jobe, who preceded him in death.
Glasgow Fire continues tree dipping services through holiday
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Fire Department will continue to dip Christmas trees through Dec. 25. William Rock, fire chief, said the department has dipped real trees for as long as he can remember. He has over 20 years of service at the department. “The solution – a recipe we...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov. 28,...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
