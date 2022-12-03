Read full article on original website
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there are no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
Marina Lights Up the Season in Upstate New York with River Lights
Christmas light displays can be found in almost any town, village, or city. But one in Upstate New York is lighting up the water. The St Lawrence River will shine for the season at the annual River Lights in Morristown, New York. This annual event lights up the river during...
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Fresh or Fake, Save the Holidays with These Xmas Tree Fire Safety Tips
Whether your Christmas Tree was cutdown from the wilderness or carried down from the attic, no one wants a house fire for the holidays. Each holiday season in the U.S., there are more than 150 house fires caused or related to Christmas Trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, the cause of nearly 8,000 house fires each year is attributed to burning candles, officials with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
More Shania? Yes Please! Adds 3rd Stop to Upstate NY for Her 2023 Tour
Just when you thought she was done adding shows... she adds yet another stop in Upstate New York. In case you missed it... Shania Twain is going on tour in the new year and people are BEYOND excited for it. Her "Queen of Me Tour", which started with 52 dates, has now added even more stops due to her high ticket demands.
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
A WNY business owner shares her carbon monoxide poisoning story as a warning to others
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it's for a small party, a tailgate, or a wedding reception, Suzanne Cross loves to create beautiful meat and cheese boards. "It's just a little small hobby and something to do with friends and family," she said. Cross first launched her charcuterie business, A Board...
New Bus Service On The Way To Buffalo
For people looking to travel to and from Buffalo, there have always been tons of options. From flying through the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to hopping on an Amtrak through one of Buffalo's two train stations, getting to and from the 716 has not been a problem. Now, thanks to a new partnership in the intracity bus industry, there are now more options available to travel to and from the Queen City.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023. Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square. In the...
EXPLAINER: Why your tire pressure goes down in cold weather
To answer the obvious, no, your tires don't have a leak (probably).
Protecting valuable farmland and open space in the Genesee River watershed
The Genesee Valley Hunt (GVH) is celebrating their 146th anniversary. Steeped in history and tradition, the GVH was organized by Major W. Austin Wadsworth in 1876. Wadsworth served as the Master of the Livingston County Hunt, the precursor to the GVH. “The major achieved a level of fame in the...
Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)
What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
