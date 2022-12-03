ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Lite 98.7

You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State

When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there are no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Fresh or Fake, Save the Holidays with These Xmas Tree Fire Safety Tips

Whether your Christmas Tree was cutdown from the wilderness or carried down from the attic, no one wants a house fire for the holidays. Each holiday season in the U.S., there are more than 150 house fires caused or related to Christmas Trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, the cause of nearly 8,000 house fires each year is attributed to burning candles, officials with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say.
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.1 The Breeze

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bus Service On The Way To Buffalo

For people looking to travel to and from Buffalo, there have always been tons of options. From flying through the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to hopping on an Amtrak through one of Buffalo's two train stations, getting to and from the 716 has not been a problem. Now, thanks to a new partnership in the intracity bus industry, there are now more options available to travel to and from the Queen City.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)

What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
GATES, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy