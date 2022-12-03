Read full article on original website
Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the area as archaeologists worked to uncover the remains of what...
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Central Florida company using virtual reality to help physical therapy patients finish treatment
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Ask any physical therapist about their biggest challenge, and they'll tell you it's getting patients to finish their therapy. Most patients go to a handful of sessions, then stop. But what if going to therapy meant being transported to a whole new world? What if it...
'Bad idea': Man allegedly tries to steal from Florida Walmart full of deputies during 'Shop with a Cop' event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man was likely unaware of the number of Florida deputies that were inside a Walmart store in St. Cloud when he reportedly "decided to steal," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday. In the post, a man – referred to by...
