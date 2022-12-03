ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park

Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
Hurricane Ian recovery: Florida steers $25 million into building efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an...
