4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Dangerous rip currents continue at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Expect dry skies across the entire viewing area. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. BEACHES:. The high rip current risk...
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 6, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will experience mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures over the next few days. There are dangerous rip currents prevalent along the Atlantic Coast due to a tropical system that is not expected to have a direct impact on Florida.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Cool night for Central Florida with warm days ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. Expect dry skies, and if you head to the beach, rip currents will be an issue as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk.
wogx.com
Chances increase for tropical disturbance to possibly become named storm: How it could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chances of have increased for a rare December tropical disturbance to possibly become our next named storm – days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the area of low pressure is located several hundred miles northeast of...
wogx.com
Rare December tropical disturbance could become subtropical storm Owen; impacts to Florida possible
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of further development for a tropical disturbance that formed days after the end of hurricane season have increased, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. The system is currently located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development...
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Pleasant weather day but beware of high rip current risk at beaches this week
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: Mixed skies and pleasant weather today thanks to a light north wind so no anticipated issues for your Monday. Expect dry, partly sunny weather after some AM fog burns off. BEACHES:...
wogx.com
Volusia County residents waiting on seawall permits ahead of next storm
A tropical depression forming in the Atlantic isn't heading toward Florida, but it will send large waves. That combined with high tides could cause more erosion in parts of Volusia County.
wogx.com
Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the area as archaeologists worked to uncover the remains of what...
wogx.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
wogx.com
Viral video of coyote attack sparks concerns in Winter Park
Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. People on Westchester Avenue in Winter Park said coyotes are familiar guests there.
wogx.com
Orlando Woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse.
wogx.com
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian recovery: Florida steers $25 million into building efforts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an...
wogx.com
Central Florida company using virtual reality to help physical therapy patients finish treatment
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Ask any physical therapist about their biggest challenge, and they'll tell you it's getting patients to finish their therapy. Most patients go to a handful of sessions, then stop. But what if going to therapy meant being transported to a whole new world? What if it...
wogx.com
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month.
wogx.com
Fentanyl leading cause of drug-related deaths in Florida, according to 2021 FDLE report
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says drug-related deaths recorded in the state in 2021 represented a 10% increase in similar deaths from the previous year. Among those deaths, fentanyl caused most deaths, followed by cocaine, the agency said. The FDLE announced the findings in...
wogx.com
'Bad idea': Man allegedly tries to steal from Florida Walmart full of deputies during 'Shop with a Cop' event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man was likely unaware of the number of Florida deputies that were inside a Walmart store in St. Cloud when he reportedly "decided to steal," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday. In the post, a man – referred to by...
wogx.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Here's what you should have in your hospital 'go' bag
If you have to go to the hospital, do you have a "go" bag ready? Do you know what type of items or information you should have in one? Dr. Kenneth Frye joined Good Day Orlando to discuss. Visit PlanKnowandGo.com for more information.
