Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON MONDAY
After an active weekend for first responders, Monday was relatively quiet with only two calls reported during the day. Indiana Fire Association members were called out for a carbon monoxide alarm at 10:11 a.m. on Monday on South Coulter Avenue in Indiana Borough. The only major incident reported on Monday...
Crews battle large structure fire in Westmoreland
Crews battled a large structure fire in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, early Tuesday morning. A detached garage caught fire in the 100 block of Trouttown Road just after midnight. Members of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department said flames endangered a nearby home. It took crews about two hours to contain...
New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Tips Over Near I-80 On-Ramp in Sandy Township
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a crash on Interstate 80 in which a tractor-trailer tipped over last month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on December 6, this crash happened around 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Interstate 80, near Exit 97 westbound, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township
WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
Pa. man driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash: report
According to state police, a Westmoreland County man who was killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, died as a result of driving the wrong way on the highway, TribLive reported. Per the outlet, 27-year-old Dustin Brant was traveling west in the eastbound...
WGAL
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Pennsylvania airport
A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County, Pa., on Monday. WGAL's sister station, WTAE, captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed the emergency landing. Fire crews were on standby as the small single-engine plane circled and eventually came in for...
wtae.com
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
wccsradio.com
APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
erienewsnow.com
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
wccsradio.com
TENANTS DISPLACED BY FIRE AT INDIANA BOROUGH APARTMENT HOUSE
Many tenants in an apartment building in Indiana Borough were displaced as a fire destroyed the building earlier today. Indiana Fire Association and the HAZMAT team were dispatched at 11:46 this morning to 122 North 6th Street in Indiana Borough for the fire in the three story apartment complex. They would be joined later by Homer City, Creekside, Coral-Graceton, Clymer, Cherryhill, and Black Lick fire departments.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Theft in Winslow Twp., Disorderly at Local Bar
Area State Police responded to the following calls:. Dubois-based State Police responded to a report of theft from a location along Stewart Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Sometime between November 8 around 12:00 a.m. and November 22 around 4:00 p.m., $450 worth of lumber was stolen from the above...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish
JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...
2 killed, including Westmoreland County man, in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County late Friday. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash that happened in Jefferson Township near the border of Westmoreland and Somerset counties just after 9 p.m. Dustin Brant, 27, from...
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO FIRE COMPANIES DISPATCHED TO TIMBERLAKE DEVELOPMENT SATURDAY
Clymer and Cherryhill fire departments were dispatched Saturday morning around three o’clock for a fire on Country Road. Cherryhill Township fire officials say the blaze was found in the Timberlake development and it was caused by an arcing power line.
Comments / 0