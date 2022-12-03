ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wccsradio.com

QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON MONDAY

After an active weekend for first responders, Monday was relatively quiet with only two calls reported during the day. Indiana Fire Association members were called out for a carbon monoxide alarm at 10:11 a.m. on Monday on South Coulter Avenue in Indiana Borough. The only major incident reported on Monday...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients.  The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Tractor-Trailer Tips Over Near I-80 On-Ramp in Sandy Township

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a crash on Interstate 80 in which a tractor-trailer tipped over last month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on December 6, this crash happened around 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Interstate 80, near Exit 97 westbound, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in West Mahoning Township

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a pickup crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Dayton Smicksburg Road, in West Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened on Saturday, December 3, around 2:17 a.m. on Route 1022 (Dayton Smicksburg...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Pennsylvania airport

A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County, Pa., on Monday. WGAL's sister station, WTAE, captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed the emergency landing. Fire crews were on standby as the small single-engine plane circled and eventually came in for...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

APARTMENT COMPLEX CATCHES FIRE IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Blairsville and Marion Center firefighters were called in to assist around 1:08 p.m. Bradenville, Plumville and Brush Valley fire crews were called for standby detail. Josh Widdowson has more:. UPDATE as of 12:41 p.m.:. Renda Media’s Josh Widdowson reports from the scene of the fire:. Fire crews are currently...
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TENANTS DISPLACED BY FIRE AT INDIANA BOROUGH APARTMENT HOUSE

Many tenants in an apartment building in Indiana Borough were displaced as a fire destroyed the building earlier today. Indiana Fire Association and the HAZMAT team were dispatched at 11:46 this morning to 122 North 6th Street in Indiana Borough for the fire in the three story apartment complex. They would be joined later by Homer City, Creekside, Coral-Graceton, Clymer, Cherryhill, and Black Lick fire departments.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Theft in Winslow Twp., Disorderly at Local Bar

Area State Police responded to the following calls:. Dubois-based State Police responded to a report of theft from a location along Stewart Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Sometime between November 8 around 12:00 a.m. and November 22 around 4:00 p.m., $450 worth of lumber was stolen from the above...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

