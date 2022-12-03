Many tenants in an apartment building in Indiana Borough were displaced as a fire destroyed the building earlier today. Indiana Fire Association and the HAZMAT team were dispatched at 11:46 this morning to 122 North 6th Street in Indiana Borough for the fire in the three story apartment complex. They would be joined later by Homer City, Creekside, Coral-Graceton, Clymer, Cherryhill, and Black Lick fire departments.

INDIANA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO