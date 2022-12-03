Stephen Curry Is 101st In The League In 4th Quarter Minutes But 1st In 4th Quarter Points

Stephen Curry also boasts of being the leader in 4th quarter points per 100 possessions.

Stephen Curry has yet another unique stat to his name, and it comes on the back of the Golden State Warriors 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The sharpshooter ended his night with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, but it was enough to propel Golden State to a win. However, his stat has to do with his fourth-quarter runs in his career.

At the time of writing, Curry is placed 101st in the NBA in fourth-quarter minutes, but he leads the league in points scored in the final stretch. The 34-year-old had notched up 158 points in 129 minutes that he played in the fourth quarter.

Following him are some big names: Jayson Tatum (151 in 171 minutes), Giannis Antetokounmpo (141 from 148 minutes), and Kevin Durant (137 in 157 minutes).

To further add, Curry also boasts of being the leader in 4th quarter points per 100 possessions.

The Golden State Warriors Will Lean On Stephen Curry As They Look To Defend Their Title

The Golden State Warriors are a far cry when compared to the team they were last year. Their consistency has taken a beating this time around, and their 12-11 run sees them placed eighth in the West showing they are still looking to get back to playing elite basketball.

Much of their hopes depend on Stephen Curry, who has been phenomenal and consistent for the side. His 19 points are the second-lowest this season after his 16-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs last month. He's had 13 30+ games and averages 30.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. More importantly, he still continues to be the clutch performer for the Warriors.

He's yet to break into the top five of the NBA's MVP Ladder (Curry is placed sixth in the latest rankings), but not that it matters as he and the Warriors will look to stay consistent.

They have had a rather up-and-down season, and with 59 games left in the regular season, the outfit will look at a good finish in a stacked Western Conference. Curry and the Warriors will play the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers next.

