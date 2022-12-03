Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santiago Ponzinibbio gets Alex Morono as replacement opponent for UFC 282
Santiago Ponzinibbio is going to compete on Saturday after all. The UFC welterweight veteran got a replacement opponent on Monday night after that same day, his original booking against former UFC champion Robbie Lawler had fallen through due to injury. Now, Ponzinibbio is set to take on Alex Morono at a catchweight of 180 pounds on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
Coach Bob Perez explains the psyche behind making corner stoppages: ‘You have to be the protector’
Twenty hard minutes were already past, when coach Bob Perez entered the cage to address and assess his fighter Saturday in Orlando. Perez glanced at his fighter, Kevin Holland, and confirmed a growing suspicion things weren’t the way they needed to be for a fifth round to take place. Holland’s hand was debilitated.
