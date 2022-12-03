Santiago Ponzinibbio is going to compete on Saturday after all. The UFC welterweight veteran got a replacement opponent on Monday night after that same day, his original booking against former UFC champion Robbie Lawler had fallen through due to injury. Now, Ponzinibbio is set to take on Alex Morono at a catchweight of 180 pounds on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO