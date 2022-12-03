ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Marcus Mariota MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the endzone for the first time of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers ... with just under one minute to go in the third quarter. In need of a scoring drive after Pittsburgh's fourth field goal of the game, the Falcons resorted to the strength that's put them in position to contend for the NFC South lead: the rushing game.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
MADISON, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

FSU NIL Collective ‘The Battle’s End’ announces deals with four players

The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season. It appears that Travis' announcement...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You

Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Week 13 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the first of three straight road games on Sunday afternoon, and no outing is more important than Week 13's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, these two teams squared off twice and Kansas City went into the locker room at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets

In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy