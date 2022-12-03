ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Santiago Ponzinibbio gets Alex Morono as replacement opponent for UFC 282

Santiago Ponzinibbio is going to compete on Saturday after all. The UFC welterweight veteran got a replacement opponent on Monday night after that same day, his original booking against former UFC champion Robbie Lawler had fallen through due to injury. Now, Ponzinibbio is set to take on Alex Morono at a catchweight of 180 pounds on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Video: UFC 282 ‘Countdown’ for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Did you miss the debut of UFC 282 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the vacant light heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who are fighting for gold after Jiri Prochazka recently relinquished the belt because of injury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough

The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago Tribune

Column: Spirit of ’78? Chicago’s 5 struggling legacy sports franchises are turning back the clock

The Chicago Bears mercifully take their bye this week, while the Cubs and White Sox attempt to fill gaping holes on their rosters at the winter meetings in San Diego. The Bulls stumble along at the quarter-pole of the NBA season, while the Blackhawks continue their prescheduled tank job. By all accounts it has been a very, very bad year for Chicago’s legacy franchises, drawing comparisons to ...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

FSU NIL Collective ‘The Battle’s End’ announces deals with four players

The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season. It appears that Travis' announcement...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back

After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
DALLAS, TX

