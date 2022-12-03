Read full article on original website
WWE in search of next breakout star in Tampa Bay
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in search of its next breakout superstar, and they hope to find that person in Tampa Bay on the IMG Academy campus.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santiago Ponzinibbio gets Alex Morono as replacement opponent for UFC 282
Santiago Ponzinibbio is going to compete on Saturday after all. The UFC welterweight veteran got a replacement opponent on Monday night after that same day, his original booking against former UFC champion Robbie Lawler had fallen through due to injury. Now, Ponzinibbio is set to take on Alex Morono at a catchweight of 180 pounds on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Video: UFC 282 ‘Countdown’ for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Did you miss the debut of UFC 282 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the vacant light heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who are fighting for gold after Jiri Prochazka recently relinquished the belt because of injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coach Bob Perez explains the psyche behind making corner stoppages: ‘You have to be the protector’
Twenty hard minutes were already past, when coach Bob Perez entered the cage to address and assess his fighter Saturday in Orlando. Perez glanced at his fighter, Kevin Holland, and confirmed a growing suspicion things weren’t the way they needed to be for a fifth round to take place. Holland’s hand was debilitated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
How Will UCF Adjust to Transfer Portal Departures?
Relating to UCF's Transfer Portal Departures like Mikey Keene and Ryan O’Keefe.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough
The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch The Match: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
In just a matter of days, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match.” The 12-hole competition will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts and is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Column: Spirit of ’78? Chicago’s 5 struggling legacy sports franchises are turning back the clock
The Chicago Bears mercifully take their bye this week, while the Cubs and White Sox attempt to fill gaping holes on their rosters at the winter meetings in San Diego. The Bulls stumble along at the quarter-pole of the NBA season, while the Blackhawks continue their prescheduled tank job. By all accounts it has been a very, very bad year for Chicago’s legacy franchises, drawing comparisons to ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FSU NIL Collective ‘The Battle’s End’ announces deals with four players
The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season. It appears that Travis' announcement...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
