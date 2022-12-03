ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

What Makes Hawaii's Erupting Volcanoes Special

Just after Thanksgiving, for the first time in almost 40 years, Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupted. It's one of several ongoing eruptions – including Kilauea, also on Hawaii, and Indonesia's Mount Semeru. At just over half the size of the big island of Hawaii, Mauna Loa is the world's biggest active volcano.
HAWAII STATE
NPR

Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant

Nazaa'a beat 14 other pure-bred camels in the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant for camels. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases

The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
NPR

How yeast will teach NASA about the dangers of space

A NASA spacecraft passing by the moon on Monday is carrying 12,000 varieties of yeast. Researchers hope the tiny "yeastronauts" can teach them about how radiation will affect humans in space. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This morning, a NASA spacecraft is passing by the moon on its way back to Earth....
NPR

In rural Alaska, federal money aims to transform internet access

In some remote parts of the state, Internet is almost twice as expensive and nearly 200 times slower than in cities. New projects headed to predominantly Alaska Native communities aim to fix that. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In many parts of rural Alaska, the internet is slow, and it is expensive....
ALASKA STATE
NPR

A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs

The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two hours of arguments in a test of public accommodations laws that protect same-sex couples from discrimination. You may recall that four years ago, the high court sidestepped the issue in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers

In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...

