Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
NPR
Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a verdict in a corruption trial. She could face up to 12 years in prison. Argentina's vice president has been found guilty of corruption by a federal court there. A three-judge panel says Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner defrauded the state of nearly $1 billion when she was then president of Argentina. She faces six years in prison and a lifetime ban on holding elected office.
NPR
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Morning news brief
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
NPR
The latest on Iran's protests, morality police and a silent majority
What is the state of protests in Iran nearly three months after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police? And how much weight should we give to reports over the weekend that the morality police have maybe been suspended? Azadeh Moaveni is tracking events inside Iran closely from her base in New York. She teaches journalism at New York University and has covered the Middle East for two decades. Welcome.
Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya 'planned'
Pakistani investigators say the killing in Kenya of outspoken Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was a "planned assassination."
NPR
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants
French writer, filmmaker and activist Rokhaya Diallo speaks with NPR's A Martinez about racism and integration in France as the country's multiracial soccer team competes in the World Cup. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Teams in the World Cup quarterfinals do not include the United States, but they do include France. And...
NPR
It's Vinícius Júnior's time to shine as Brazil faces Korea at the World Cup
Brazil has been doing quite well in this World Cup. Their next challenge comes against South Korea this afternoon. But they've been playing without their star forward, Neymar, who's been sidelined for the past two games with an injury. That has let others on the team shine, like the young forward Vinicius Junior, who's recently been tackling racism in Europe and poverty back home. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.
NPR
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
NPR
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.
Experts unpack the successes and shortcomings of Cop27 in live discussion
As Cop27 drew to a close the UN Secretary general said the summit had been driven by two overriding themes: Justice and ambition.Justice for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis who did little to contribute to its making, and ambition to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C compared to industrial times by the end of the century.After two weeks of reflection, The Independent gathered an expert panel to unpack whether and to what extent the summit delivered progress towards those two goals, and to address what still needs to happen to limit global heating and better protect those...
NPR
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
NPR
Morocco shocks Spain to become the first Arab team to reach the World Cup's final 8
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
NPR
Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism
Georgia's next U.S. Senator will be the incumbent or a former NFL player. Both men are Black. The race pits the Black church's legacy of social justice against the white conservative evangelical vote. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. On the surface, the Georgia Senate runoff is a race between incumbent Raphael...
NPR
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
We have the story of a new kind of front-line fighter in Ukraine. We know of Ukrainian soldiers who've defended the country and even retaken territory from Russian invaders. Much also depends on Ukrainian utility workers. Russia has launched wave after wave of attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Strikes yesterday knocked out both electricity and water in some places. Civilian lives are at stake in restoring power when it is knocked out. NPR's Greg Myre followed repair workers who have tried to keep the lights on.
NPR
An independent entrepreneur adjusts to the rules of life with her parents
Audio will be available later today. 28-year-old Monica Lee used to work for a PR firm in China, now she's an entrepreneur in St. Louis and has had to readjust to life with her Korean American extended family.
NPR
Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers
In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...
NPR
At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable
People in Detroit jails are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones. The pandemic shut down in-person visits and many are finding the cost of phone calls prohibitive. Jails in almost all states charge people in their custody for phone calls up to a dollar a minute. That's left families struggling to stay in touch with their loved ones, especially in places where in-person visits never opened back up after COVID hit. Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed has this report from Detroit.
NPR
A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile
Debris from Hurricane Ian debris is still piled up in some Florida neighborhoods. One family brought joy to their nieghborhood by decorating their garbage pile for the holidays. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Hurricane Ian left tons of debris on Florida sidewalks. Kerry Sheridan of WUSF reports homeowners are adapting. KERRY SHERIDAN,...
