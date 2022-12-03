As Cop27 drew to a close the UN Secretary general said the summit had been driven by two overriding themes: Justice and ambition.Justice for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis who did little to contribute to its making, and ambition to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C compared to industrial times by the end of the century.After two weeks of reflection, The Independent gathered an expert panel to unpack whether and to what extent the summit delivered progress towards those two goals, and to address what still needs to happen to limit global heating and better protect those...

16 MINUTES AGO