Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bleacher Report
Trea Turner Rumors: Padres Offered Star $342M Contract Before Phillies Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies' initial, aggressive offseason push to land Trea Turner paid off on Monday, though he actually turned down a bigger offer from another club. The San Diego Padres offered Turner a $342 million contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Athletic's Matt Gelb previously...
Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal to stick with Yankees, sources confirm
Aaron Judge has answered baseball's burning offseason question, agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Padres Made 'Significant Offer' Before $360M Yankees Contract
The San Diego Padres reportedly made a play for outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency before the slugger's reported decision to re-sign with the New York Yankees. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Padres made Judge a "significant offer" on Tuesday, but he reportedly decided to remain with the only MLB team he has ever played for.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 9-Year, $360M Contract amid Giants Rumors
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is staying with the only Major League Baseball team he has ever known for the foreseeable future. Judge and the Yankees agreed to a new nine-year, $360 million contract Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Judge flew...
Bleacher Report
Josh Bell, Guardians Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $33M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Josh Bell's stay with the San Diego Padres was a brief one. The veteran first baseman agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out. Many expected Bell to be moved as the...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Tommy Kahnle Agrees to 2-year, $11.5m Contract in MLB Free Agency
The New York Yankees are reuniting with reliever Tommy Kahnle after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kahnle spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 14 batters and earning one save over 12.2 innings of work. Before that, he was a member of the Yankees for three and a half years.
Bleacher Report
MLB Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More
Major League Baseball conducted a draft lottery for the first time in league history Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the first beneficiaries of that process. The top six in this year's draft order were decided via the lottery system. The Pirates, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics round out the top six for the draft, which will occur in Seattle in July at a to-be-determined date.
Bleacher Report
Report: 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Cubs Agree to 1-Year, $17.5M Contract
Free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is reportedly signing with the Chicago Cubs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bellinger will join the Cubs, and ESPN's Jeff Passan noted it will be on a one-year, $17.5 million contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger following the end of the...
Bleacher Report
7 Fresh Trade Ideas for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
With Major League Baseball's winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, there should be quite a bit of free-agent movement and trade negotiations. Let's focus on the latter with seven fresh trade ideas that could transpire in the coming days. These potential trades are based on a combination...
Bleacher Report
Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa Meeting Held Monday; CHC Could Sign 2 Star Shortstops
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market for a season-altering shortstop. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the North Siders met with free agent Carlos Correa in San Diego on Monday. Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed the news. Chicago's interest in Correa is not new, as Bob...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Named Time Magazine 2022 Athlete of the Year After Record HR Season
On the heels of his historic season, Time magazine named New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge its athlete of the year for 2022 on Tuesday. Judge smashed 62 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, breaking the single-season American League record of 61 set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961.
Bleacher Report
MLB Reportedly Used Balls with 3 Different Weights During 2022 Season
Major League Baseball reportedly used baseballs with three different weights during the 2022 season despite Commissioner Rob Manfred claiming the league eradicated the ball-discrepancy issues. Bradford William Davis of Insider obtained research by astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills indicating MLB continued to use "juiced" baseballs that were supposed to go out...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections
Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract
Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team. The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million...
Chaim Bloom's empty words about Xander Bogaerts are downright insulting
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom keeps insisting the team is prioritizing Xander Bogaerts, but their actions indicate the opposite.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF
Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
Bleacher Report
Angels Want to be Sold Before Opening Day, Rob Manfred Says
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have new ownership in place by the start of the 2023 season. "The point at which people actually see financial information is an important step forward in the process," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Tuesday at the winter meetings. "My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved before Opening Day. Whether that happens I think depends in part on the bidding process and how quickly you can get documents done."
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request
The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras Rumors: Cardinals 'Among Favorites' to Land Cubs FA Catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the favorites to sign free-agent catcher Willson Contreras. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news as the free-agency period continues to heat up. Contreras, 30, hit .243/.349/.466 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games last season while making his...
Bleacher Report
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
