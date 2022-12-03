ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Rumors: Padres Made 'Significant Offer' Before $360M Yankees Contract

The San Diego Padres reportedly made a play for outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency before the slugger's reported decision to re-sign with the New York Yankees. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Padres made Judge a "significant offer" on Tuesday, but he reportedly decided to remain with the only MLB team he has ever played for.
Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: Tommy Kahnle Agrees to 2-year, $11.5m Contract in MLB Free Agency

The New York Yankees are reuniting with reliever Tommy Kahnle after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kahnle spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 14 batters and earning one save over 12.2 innings of work. Before that, he was a member of the Yankees for three and a half years.
Bleacher Report

MLB Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

Major League Baseball conducted a draft lottery for the first time in league history Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the first beneficiaries of that process. The top six in this year's draft order were decided via the lottery system. The Pirates, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics round out the top six for the draft, which will occur in Seattle in July at a to-be-determined date.
Bleacher Report

Report: 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Cubs Agree to 1-Year, $17.5M Contract

Free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is reportedly signing with the Chicago Cubs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bellinger will join the Cubs, and ESPN's Jeff Passan noted it will be on a one-year, $17.5 million contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger following the end of the...
Bleacher Report

7 Fresh Trade Ideas for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

With Major League Baseball's winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, there should be quite a bit of free-agent movement and trade negotiations. Let's focus on the latter with seven fresh trade ideas that could transpire in the coming days. These potential trades are based on a combination...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Named Time Magazine 2022 Athlete of the Year After Record HR Season

On the heels of his historic season, Time magazine named New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge its athlete of the year for 2022 on Tuesday. Judge smashed 62 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, breaking the single-season American League record of 61 set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961.
Bleacher Report

MLB Reportedly Used Balls with 3 Different Weights During 2022 Season

Major League Baseball reportedly used baseballs with three different weights during the 2022 season despite Commissioner Rob Manfred claiming the league eradicated the ball-discrepancy issues. Bradford William Davis of Insider obtained research by astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills indicating MLB continued to use "juiced" baseballs that were supposed to go out...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections

Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF

Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
Bleacher Report

Angels Want to be Sold Before Opening Day, Rob Manfred Says

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have new ownership in place by the start of the 2023 season. "The point at which people actually see financial information is an important step forward in the process," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Tuesday at the winter meetings. "My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved before Opening Day. Whether that happens I think depends in part on the bidding process and how quickly you can get documents done."
Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request

The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
Bleacher Report

Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
