NPR
According to your pet: share a poem
Here with our poet-in-residence, Kwame Alexander. Hello, Kwame. ALEXANDER: My daughter keeps bugging me about getting a dog. She doesn't have a sibling. ALEXANDER: So, I mean, look, I've never had a pet. We did have a stray cat we gave milk to named Boss. But what about you?. MARTIN:...
NPR
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
NPR
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
The smartly written series "Fleishman Is In Trouble" stars Jesse Eisenberg as Toby, an Upper East Side doctor who finds himself divorced at 41. But when his ex-wife, played by Claire Danes, leaves him with their two kids and disappears, he loses control of the new life he's been working so hard to make for himself. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about the very fun "Fleishman Is In Trouble" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been wearing pajamas all day while working from home or binge-watching TV in bed, you may be engaging in Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year, goblin mode. The term caught on this year. It is defined as a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations. Does that mean no one's going to judge me for doing the show in my athleisure wear?
NPR
Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection
One of the most significant things I learned in speaking with the musician Cimafunk at NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration was about his recognition of and allegiance to his Afro-Cuban culture. During our conversation, he explains the origins of his stage name and how it reflects the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Sadie Sink finds moments of humor as she unleashes the rage in 'The Whale'
As Max in 'Stranger Things,' the actor battles monsters. As Ellie in 'The Whale,' she is the prodigal daughter with a monster chip on her shoulder.
NPR
Watch Amber Mark live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.
NPR
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
NPR
Shirley Hurt, 'The Bells'
The self-titled debut album from singer-songwriter Shirley Hurt, whose real name is Sophia Ruby Katz, is replete with songs that are in patient search for clarity. Soft piano chords and Hurt's genteel voice set the foundation for "The Bells," a wondrous highlight and opener about love's charm when it remains elusive.
NPR
How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals
Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2022. Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
NPR
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason reflects on his career
Audio will be available later today. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks with NPR about growing up in a house filled with music, playing at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and performing some of his favorite pieces.
NPR
H.C. McEntire, 'New View'
Every October, those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are treated to a "hunter's moon." Also called the sanguine moon, the full moon in October is thought to connote optimism in the face of difficulty. This celestial phenomenon serves as the central allegory of "New View" by H.C. McEntire, a song that evokes the winsome austerity of autumn via understated instrumentation reverberating with a warmth and sonic expansiveness reminiscent of Daniel Lanois' Acadie.
