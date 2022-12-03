Read full article on original website
Is the Mississippi River in a Drought Right Now?
According to statistics, the water levels of the Mississippi River have been at their lowest in the last ten years. This is bad news, given that North America’s second-longest river is the main potable water supplier to more than 20 million people. Many of the United States is going...
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives
The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
Winter Storm In West To Become First Blizzard Of Season In Northern Plains
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Snow boots or rain boots? Here are the Farmers’ Almanac weather predictions for Christmas.
If your Christmas wish is snow, you may want to prepare yourself.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.
Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend
As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Electricity companies throw a wrench in Biden's plans to eliminate greenhouse gases
Energy companies continue to build fossil fuel plants that will be in use for decades, even as President Biden pledges a renewable energy future. The Biden administration wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions across the U.S. economy by 2050 to limit climate change. But companies that supply electricity to American homes and businesses aren't likely to stop using fossil fuels anytime soon. Michael Copley with NPR's climate desk has been following this closely. Michael, all right, you've been looking at what the power industry is doing around climate. Why'd you focus there? And what'd you find?
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of the United Nation's Convention on Biological Diversity. Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
Parts of the West have double the normal snowpack. Experts say it's too early to get excited
With back-to-back-to-back winter storms across the West, the snowpack is thriving. Parts of the Sierra and the Pacific Northwest are seeing above-average snowpack for this time of year.
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
There's a lithium mining boom, but it's not a jobs bonanza
The town of Tonopah, Nev., was born out of a silver rush. A frantic race to extract a natural resource created a town of more than 10,000 people — for a while. Today, Tonopah is home to a little over 2,000 people. But there's a new mining boom in town.
The Tale of 2 Economies: Why some Labor Markets had Fast and Slow Recoveries
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan professor and former chief economist under President Barack Obama, about contradicting narratives on the job market. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. There are some contradictory things happening in the job market. Thousands of workers have been getting laid off at tech companies...
