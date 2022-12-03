Read full article on original website
Related
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KCTV 5
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK
Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. “That is my single biggest fear as director of ATF that, somehow, people will sort of say that this is part of the world we have to live in," said Director Steven Dettelbach. What you need to know as...
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
Two injured in shooting near Bales Drive, 93rd Street
The Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon that injured two people near Bales Drive and 93rd Street.
Death of 5-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, child ruled a homicide
The Jackson County Medical Examiner's office ruled the death of a 5-year-old child a homicide. The child's mother is charged in the case.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 11-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy who went missing Monday night.
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters
Adair Fish, the 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters, faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.
Police investigate homicide Tuesday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night. The killing happened in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
KMZU
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
KCK man found guilty in Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman
Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty by a jury for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating homicide following autopsy on body found in September
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The KCKPD is now investigating a homicide following an autopsy of a man’s body, which was found in a wooded area in September. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said that Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez’s body was found on Sept. 15 in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive.
KCTV 5
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Two inmates escape from Cass County Jail on Monday
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is searching for two county jail inmates, Sergio Perez-Martinez and Trevor Scott Sparks, who escaped Monday.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
Comments / 0