Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMZU

Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle

A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
RUSHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
HOLDEN, MO

