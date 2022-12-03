Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - A woman is critically injured after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side. Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago boy, 15, fatally shot near CPS school identified
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon down the street from a magnet high school he attended in South Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots 2 during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded two would-be robbers Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when a car with three teens inside pulled up, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Off-duty officer fires shots at group trying to steal catalytic converter in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating Tuesday after an off-duty Chicago Police officer fired shots at a group trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Irving Park neighborhood.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, gunshots and squealing tires were heard in the 2800 block of West Grace Street, right off Francisco Avenue.Police said the off-duty officer noticed several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car parked on the street around 3 a.m. A member of the theft crew saw they were being watched and pointed a gun at the off-duty officer, who was armed himself and fired shots.The...
Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 14-year-old boy shot inside convenience store in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in a convenience store in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:38 p.m., two people were in a convenience store in the 0-100 block of South Kostner when unknown offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
cwbchicago.com
Breaking: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 suspects in Wicker Park robbery spree; 4 people in custody
Chicago — Two members of an armed robbery crew were shot by a concealed carry holder and a third member of the team suffered a broken leg after they committed a series of holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning, according to Chicago Police Department sources. At least one...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested after breaking into in-law's house in Will County and stabbing them multiple times
CRETE, Ill. - A Wisconsin man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his soon-to-be ex-wife's parents' house in south suburban Crete and stabbing them multiple times. Detectives secured a no bond warrant Tuesday for Michael Y. Liu, 36, for the offenses of attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
fox32chicago.com
4 killed, 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. Two men were fatally shot and woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
