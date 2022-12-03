ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Eboni N. White., 24, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. White took merchandise valued at $291.66 and passed all points of purchase without paying. White was transported to SP Clarence for processing. White was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
YAHOO!

Lockport resident facing federal weapon, drug counts

Dec. 6—A City of Lockport resident has been arrested on federal weapons and drug charges following a joint investigation in Lockport and Rochester. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Boasha Bedell, 37, was arrested Monday following the investigation. Details on the specific charges Bedell faces were not released. The...
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
nyspnews.com

Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
PERRY, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek

A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
BUFFALO, NY

