FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YAHOO!
Erie police charge victim and woman in shooting outside German Street home; probe ongoing
Erie police detectives said threats involving a gun and children reportedly led to a confrontation outside of an eastside residence early Monday morning that resulted in a 32-year-old man being shot in the pelvic area. The man who was shot and a woman accused of hiding a gun have been...
Buffalo Police investigating shots fired, Kostas patio windows hit by bullets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that resulted in two windows and the facade at Kostas restaurant on Hertel Avenue being hit by bullets. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and no one was hurt according to a...
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Over a year later, still no arrest in a deadly hit-and-run of Buffalo motorcyclist
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Abayomi Olomo was riding his motorcycle on Genesee Street, on October 7, 2021, when he was fatally struck. The driver of the vehicle that hit him never stopped. Surveillance pictures show a Mercedes Benz. Police said the vehicle's passenger side door was professionally removed. A couple...
Buffalo man accused of murder sentenced on separate gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge. 40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from […]
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Eboni N. White., 24, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. White took merchandise valued at $291.66 and passed all points of purchase without paying. White was transported to SP Clarence for processing. White was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
YAHOO!
Lockport resident facing federal weapon, drug counts
Dec. 6—A City of Lockport resident has been arrested on federal weapons and drug charges following a joint investigation in Lockport and Rochester. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Boasha Bedell, 37, was arrested Monday following the investigation. Details on the specific charges Bedell faces were not released. The...
WHEC TV-10
FBI offers reward for information on suspect in pro-life pregnancy center arson in Buffalo area
AMHERST, N.Y. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people suspected of deliberately setting a pro-life pregnancy center on fire on June 7. The fire at CompassCare Pregnancy Services, which the FBI...
Investigators reveal new details in Warsaw Elementary library crash
WARSAW, N.Y. — Friday afternoon at Warsaw Elementary, two pickup trucks crashed into the wall of the school’s library when a driver blew past a stop sign while traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and leaving investigators with more questions than answers. “I don't know...
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Langfield Drive
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo.
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff. On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine. While being transported […]
Two arrests made in shooting of children
The children who were shot are 8 and 11 years old. The eight-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is still recovering.
