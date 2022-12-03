ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
Ricketts seeking U.S. Senate appointment

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has thrown his hat in the mix to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy. In a press release Tuesday, Ricketts announced he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor- elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the vacancy.
Early flu season hits kids, young adults across Nebraska

Flu season is upon us, and several states across the nation are experiencing “higher levels” of influenza, including Nebraska. Children under the age of 17 represent over half of all flu cases in Nebraska, with the five to seventeen age group experiencing the highest numbers. Epidemiology coordinator for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne, Molly Herman, says the strain they are seeing the most is H3N2.
