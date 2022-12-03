Flu season is upon us, and several states across the nation are experiencing “higher levels” of influenza, including Nebraska. Children under the age of 17 represent over half of all flu cases in Nebraska, with the five to seventeen age group experiencing the highest numbers. Epidemiology coordinator for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne, Molly Herman, says the strain they are seeing the most is H3N2.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO