14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
Ricketts seeking U.S. Senate appointment
LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has thrown his hat in the mix to fill Nebraska’s upcoming Senate vacancy. In a press release Tuesday, Ricketts announced he will submit his application for consideration alongside all other applicants in the process Governor- elect Jim Pillen has laid out to fill the vacancy.
Early flu season hits kids, young adults across Nebraska
Flu season is upon us, and several states across the nation are experiencing “higher levels” of influenza, including Nebraska. Children under the age of 17 represent over half of all flu cases in Nebraska, with the five to seventeen age group experiencing the highest numbers. Epidemiology coordinator for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne, Molly Herman, says the strain they are seeing the most is H3N2.
Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day
A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large turnout is also expected at the polls Tuesday as Georgia voters have their last opportunity to settle...
