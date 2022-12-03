ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Car crash in Plattsburgh claims one life

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Plattsburgh. Police say it happened around noon on Friday. They say 43-year-old Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh was driving south on Durand Road when he drove into the oncoming lane, and hit another car head-on. The...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road

EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
City Police investigate downtown stabbing

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
