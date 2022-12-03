Read full article on original website
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
Man killed, 4 people injured in Town of Plattsburgh crash
Police say Richie Arroyo, 43, of Plattsburgh died at the scene on Friday.
Car crash in Plattsburgh claims one life
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Plattsburgh. Police say it happened around noon on Friday. They say 43-year-old Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh was driving south on Durand Road when he drove into the oncoming lane, and hit another car head-on. The...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
One hurt in Plattsburgh nightclub stabbing
Details about the incident at Retro Live on Margaret Street remain scarce.
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road
EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
Police: Montpelier woman charged with using racial slurs, threatening victim
MONTPELIER — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of an individual who was causing a disturbance outside a business on Main Street at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that they had behaved in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner while using racial slurs...
Fatal shooting in Eden ruled a homicide: autopsy
Troopers believe that the victim was targeted and that there's no threat to public safety.
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
Murad: Five homicides in one year is ‘historical’
The city's understaffed department is looking to get more officers on the street.
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot
CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
City Police investigate downtown stabbing
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
