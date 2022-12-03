Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Berkshire
BERKSHIRE — A 34-year-old man was cited for assault in Berkshire. On November 20, authorities were notified of an assault that had occurred at a home on Marvin Road at around 8:10 a.m. Police allege that Nathan Peters, of Berkshire had “purposely, knowingly, and/or recklessly” caused bodily injury to...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
informnny.com
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
villages-news.com
Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?
It is true, the cost of living in The Villages is going up each year. Taxes, amenity fees, services and other costs for services we don’t use. I just don’t see or get a benefit for what I am paying. Sometime it feels like they are trying to drive us out.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
mainepublic.org
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
WCAX
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham on Monday. It happened on Route 5 near Webb Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say Kobe Blaze, 19, of Bellows Falls, was driving south...
‘Route 91 bandit’ arrested for 13 bank robberies
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
NEWS10 ABC
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
Comments / 0