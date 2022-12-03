Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun was hospitalized after losing consciousness on the air. Video of the incident shows Rathbun, 68, talking with analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins before suddenly seizing up, slumping back in his seat, and dropping his papers and microphone. The other announcer was at first unaware until the camera cut away. The incident occurred just before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks. The announcer is currently stable and in the hospital, a statement from Bally Sports Southeast said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO