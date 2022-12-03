ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dow plunges 500 points as Fed rate-hike fears mount

US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey.   Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy

Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard

The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles

The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings

Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
It’s simple math: We need immigration reform now

The U.S. economy has a math problem. Today, there are two open jobs for every one American. Meanwhile, the economy shrugs off this math dilemma and steadily adds thousands of jobs each month, pushing the unemployment rate down further. Today, just 3.7 percent of our nation’s working people are unemployed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
2023 Inflation

Next year will be a tough one in which to fight inflation because the fight will be on so many fronts.

