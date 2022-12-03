Read full article on original website
Dow plunges 500 points as Fed rate-hike fears mount
US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey. Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy
Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
World
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
A weak economy will start 2023, but here's the bright spot for workers
Listen to Newell Normand and Mark Hamrick discuss the latest on the consumer price index and comments Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made at the Brookings Institute on Wednesday. There’s is still a big demand for workers.
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
OMG — Can You Believe How Much We Spent in 2022?
The ongoing pandemic has radically altered our way of living -- and our way of spending, and 2022 has been a rocky year for consumers, mostly because of inflation, which went through the roof. In...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings
Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
Fewer tourists and less spending in Las Vegas as inflation takes its toll
Las Vegas is seeing few tourists and less spending from the tourists who are there, according to a new report. Researchers say inflation is nipping American's gambling plans.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a former DoorDash employee. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy, but Insider has verified their identity and former employment. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Slide 1 of 47: A wave of layoffs...
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
It’s simple math: We need immigration reform now
The U.S. economy has a math problem. Today, there are two open jobs for every one American. Meanwhile, the economy shrugs off this math dilemma and steadily adds thousands of jobs each month, pushing the unemployment rate down further. Today, just 3.7 percent of our nation’s working people are unemployed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Long-Term Mortgage Rates Are Starting To Decline In The US
After mortgage rates in October spiked to their highest level since 2002, the market has seen a reverse in course, following news of slowed inflation growth.
2023 Inflation
Next year will be a tough one in which to fight inflation because the fight will be on so many fronts.
