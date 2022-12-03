Read full article on original website
captimes.com
MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades
Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four finalists rise to top to replace name of Madison’s Jefferson Middle School
MADISON, Wis. — The committee to rename Jefferson Middle School on Madison’s west side has put forth the final four proposed names for the school but did not rank the finalists as expected. Committee members were expected to rank the finalists — Eston Hemings Jefferson, Sally Hemings, Ezekiel...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes. “She wasn’t able to bear her own weight for a while, because...
fortatkinsononline.com
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
madisoncommons.org
Dane County residents vote in favor of marijuana legalization in the general election
In the Nov. 8 general election, Dane County residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding resolutions in support of legalizing marijuana and wiping out records of those with marijuana-related convictions. According to unofficial election results, about 82% of voters in the county were in favor of both the legalization...
x1071.com
UW-Platteville Richland students fighting to save in-person classes after UW System announcement
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – Students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland are fighting to save their campus after UW System President Jay Rothman announced the two-year campus would no longer offer in-person classes come July 1. “When we found out about this news, it was really abrupt and devastating,...
captimes.com
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
wfbf.com
Top Individuals Announced in WFBF’s Inaugural 35 Under 35 Program
Five individuals have been selected to receive top honors in Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award program. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons
The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the US Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms. The letter was signed by 73 US mayors, most-but-not-all...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after displaying handgun, stealing two laptops from southern Wisconsin Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is on the run after stealing two laptops from a retail store in the city of Janesville. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 5:00 p.m., a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two MacBooks.
Beloit Police, organization team up to tackle domestic violence
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Domestic violence is not just a Rockford problem, and it is not only a regional problem. The crisis is nationwide, according to experts. “One of the biggest things that I want to stand on, and took an oath to do, is protect people,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. Sayles has […]
