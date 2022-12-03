CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of Chicagoland's marquee malls is about to undergo a major transformation.It's the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. The owners of the mall envision what it'll look like four years from now. The owner wants to turn the mall into a mixed-use "city center" complete with an event space, dining, shopping and an apartment building.The redevelopment is already underway and the goal is to have it open in phases, starting in 2026.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO