Will County, IL

CBS Chicago

Plans underway to transform Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) --  One of Chicagoland's marquee malls is about to undergo a major transformation.It's the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. The owners of the mall envision what it'll look like four years from now. The owner wants to turn the mall into a mixed-use "city center" complete with an event space, dining, shopping and an apartment building.The redevelopment is already underway and the goal is to have it open in phases, starting in 2026.
SKOKIE, IL
starvedrock.media

"Winter Wonderland" Planned In Oglesby

As Peru proved last Saturday night, December doesn't mean it's too cold for a parade. The city of Oglesby is hosting its First Annual Winter Parade thru downtown this Saturday at 4. The parade starts at the Elk's Lodge. Prior to the parade, a “Winter Wonderland” event starts at 1...
OGLESBY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego still working on getting Lake Michigan water allocation

The Village of Oswego is still working on getting its Lake Michigan water allocation from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That's according to Village President Troy Parlier. The village is switching to Lake Michigan as a water source as its current source, an deep underground aquifer, is beginning to...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County looking to complete Fox Street campus with purchase of building

The Kendall County Board is looking at the purchase of the building at 101 W. Fox Street in Yorkville to expand its Fox Street campus. The building, formerly a Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District fire station, is owned by Paul and Cynthia Buck according to county documents. The county is looking to approve a price not to exceed $750,000, plus closing costs.
YORKVILLE, IL
WGN News

Dogs rescued from S. Korean farm ready for adoption

SOUTH ELGIN, lll. — You can give the gift of a forever home to rescued dogs in South Elgin. We first introduced you to Saturn and Harper in November when they arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Now, both are ready for adoption. The duo was part of a group of dogs found living […]
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside cannabis dispensary plan goes up in smoke

A plan to open an adult-use cannabis dispensary inside a Harlem Avenue building in Riverside appears dead. Dr. Milad Nourahmadi, who has had a sales agreement in place with Mint IL LLC since late 2021, said he’s terminating that contract this month and is putting the property back on the market for sale or lease.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic

Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
BROADVIEW, IL
star967.net

Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Central & West Pink Heals Event Raises Over $7,500

Joliet Central and Joliet West High school report that the Oct. 4 Pink Heals Volleyball Event raised $7,775.63 for the Joliet Area Pink Heals Chapter. The event included the Central v. West crosstown volleyball game, Survivor’s Ceremony, raffles, and more. The Pink Heals event has been a part of the JT volleyball programs since 2008 and has a special meaning to all that have been a part of our volleyball family.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the...
COOK COUNTY, IL

