PWMania
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
PWMania
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
PWMania
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
First-Ever Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Announced
The first-ever live episode of NWA Powerrr will air next month. The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 31. The show will be broadcast live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket sales will begin this Friday at 12 p.m. ET on nwatix.com.
PWMania
West Coast Pro Announces Queen Of Indies Tournament
Top indy promotion West Coast Pro has announced that they will hold the first ever Queen of Indies tournament in May of 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. Numerous talent have already expressed their interest in being a part of this tournament including indy...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
Column: Spirit of ’78? Chicago’s 5 struggling legacy sports franchises are turning back the clock
PWMania
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022
AAA Results From Temple, Arizona – December 3, 2022. The following results are from the AAA event held in Temple, Arizona on Saturday night. * La Perrush-K, Mascarita Sagrada & Willie Mack defeat Demus, King Drago & Latigo. * Chik Tormenta & Lady Maravilla defeat Lady Shani & Sexy...
PWMania
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
PWMania
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/28/22) – Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/30/22) – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/2/22) – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY – 5,816 sold.
PWMania
FOX and DIRECTV Reach New Multi-Year Carriage Agreement
FOX had warned its subscribers that their channels would be removed due to a carriage dispute with DirecTV. FOX is the network that broadcasts WWE SmackDown. However, FOX and DirecTV have announced a new multi-year carriage agreement, which you can read about below:. DIRECTV and Fox Corporation Announce New Multi-Year...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/5/22)
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 5,964 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/30/22), leaving 913 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,877. The...
PWMania
GCW Returning to NYC on March 17, 2023
Game Changer Wrestling fans in New York City have something to get excited about as the promotion has announced that they will be returning to The Big Apple on Friday March 17 at The Melrose Ballroom. GCW was last at The Melrose Ballroom on June 18th. Jon Moxley successfully defended...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Discusses Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, Road Dogg in WWE
During a recent episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King. This was a wrestling show that aired in India. “I think 2010 or 2011 is when discussions started. Endemol India is a production company, and they ran season one of Ring Ka King. It’s a startup promotion. We had a deal with Sony to air Impact, Xpolsion are our PPVs. So that’s what aired in India. It was the biggest contract we had for TNA Entertainment. They had all the exclusive rights. This had to be a completely different entity. From the very beginning we had to figure out the strategy. It was a completely separate business entity legally as well. Yes it fell under TNA Entertainment, but it was not Impact, Impact programming or Impact contracts. In the very beginning they were an off limits kind of deal because they were exclusive to the brand. We worked through some of those issues.”
PWMania
Wheeler Yuta Gives Thought On Future Of Blackpool Combat Club Without William Regal
Does the Blackpool Combat Club have much of a future in All Elite Wrestling without William Regal in the company?. Wheeler Yuta, member of the B.C.C., recently spoke about this subject during an appearance on the The Ten Count program with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston. Featured below are...
