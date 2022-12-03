ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'

Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Latest Minnesota budget forecast shows $17.6B surplus

Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast was announced Tuesday morning, showing a massive $17.6 billion surplus for the state. This projection is up from the forecast $9.253 billion surplus back in February. Minnesota Management and Budget said in an initial statement on its website that “strong collections and lower-than-projected...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Paid family leave on a fast track at Minnesota Capitol

Photo: Gov. Tim Walz greets Samantha Sencer-Mura and her seven-month-old son Tadashi at a St. Paul coffee shop where he was talking about paid family and medical leave on March 23, 2022. DFLers say the issue will be a top priority now that they have majorities in the state Senate and House. Brian Bakst | MPR News file.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota GOP reelects Chairman David Hann

The Minnesota GOP reelected Chairman David Hann and Deputy Chair Donna Bergstrom, according to an announcement made Saturday. Jenna Dicks was also elected to seve as the party’s secretary. The officers are set to begin their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2023. Chairman David Hann released the following statement:
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Extended weather forecast screams white Christmas Great Lakes region

Photo: Precipitation forecast for December 17 to December 30 shows slightly above normal chance of above normal precipitation. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. If the timing is right, we could have a white Christmas in the Great Lakes region.
MICHIGAN STATE
boreal.org

Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back

Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy