Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
Highest ranking woman in Minnesota State Patrol retires, reflects on women in law enforcement
The highest ranking woman in the Minnesota State Patrol is hanging up her hat after nearly 25 years on the force. Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer proudly wore the Minnesota State Patrol badge since 1998. “People will say ‘How’s your job?’ and I said ‘I’m going to stay there as long...
‘An incredibly strong place’ – huge budget surplus expected in Minnesota
Photo: Minnesota policymakers will find out Tuesday how much extra cash they will have for the next legislative session. Andrew Krueger | MPR News. On Tuesday Minnesota policymakers are set to find out just how many billions of dollars will be at their disposal when they kick off the 2023 legislative session.
The Real ID deadline has been extended. Here's what Minnesotans need to know
Photo: A driver's license is scanned at caucus attendees check in at Rutherford Elementary School in Stillwater, Minn. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed enforcement of its Real ID standard until May 2025 - Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2012. - MPR News - December 5, 2022. Updated:...
Betty Whiteout needs friends: MnDOT’s annual Name a Snowplow contest returns for third year
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 5, 2022. Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names...
Latest Minnesota budget forecast shows $17.6B surplus
Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast was announced Tuesday morning, showing a massive $17.6 billion surplus for the state. This projection is up from the forecast $9.253 billion surplus back in February. Minnesota Management and Budget said in an initial statement on its website that “strong collections and lower-than-projected...
Recounts underway in Cook County, other counties for Minnesota House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
Paid family leave on a fast track at Minnesota Capitol
Photo: Gov. Tim Walz greets Samantha Sencer-Mura and her seven-month-old son Tadashi at a St. Paul coffee shop where he was talking about paid family and medical leave on March 23, 2022. DFLers say the issue will be a top priority now that they have majorities in the state Senate and House. Brian Bakst | MPR News file.
Advocates call on next year’s DFL-controlled Legislature to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented Minnesotans
Image: Illustration by Aala Abdullahi | Sahan Journal. Advocates are calling on the new DFL-controlled state Legislature to pass a bill within the first 45 days of the 2023 session that would allow undocumented people to obtain a driver’s license. Versions of the “Driver’s Licenses For All” bill have...
Minnesota GOP reelects Chairman David Hann
The Minnesota GOP reelected Chairman David Hann and Deputy Chair Donna Bergstrom, according to an announcement made Saturday. Jenna Dicks was also elected to seve as the party’s secretary. The officers are set to begin their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2023. Chairman David Hann released the following statement:
Extended weather forecast screams white Christmas Great Lakes region
Photo: Precipitation forecast for December 17 to December 30 shows slightly above normal chance of above normal precipitation. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. If the timing is right, we could have a white Christmas in the Great Lakes region.
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment...
